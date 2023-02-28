Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Construction on the unfinished multiuse building at 1540 Miramonte Avenue in Los Altos is expected by city officials to be finished by the end of the year but its status depends on developers and contractors.
Los Altos city officials reported that construction on the mixed-use building at 1540 Miramonte Ave. may be finished by the end of the year, but they emphasized that the responsibility for its completion rests on the property owner and on-site contractors.
Nick Zornes, Los Altos’ development services director, said he is unsure whether construction is currently underway at the site without sending a drive-by crew to check.
He noted that property owner Scott Daniels, who is also the builder, is allowed to pause construction because he has an active building permit. Daniels didn’t request any inspections in 2022, but he recently came to the city with revisions to the permanent plan, which were approved.
“They more recently were working on a revision to their permanent plan that was specifically for their grading and drainage and then a relocation of some of the electrical and everything, so they were working on that to get that approved and processed with the city,” Zornes said of the project team. “They did get approval for that within the last couple of weeks. I would anticipate that they’re going to be moving forward here in the coming weeks in order to be able to kind of really bring that project to completion.”
The status of the building has been an active topic of discussion among Loyola Corners residents curious about the long delays involved in project completion. Daniels could not be reached for comment before the Town Crier’s deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments