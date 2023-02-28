miramonte building

Town Crier File Photo

Construction on the unfinished multiuse building at 1540 Miramonte Avenue in Los Altos is expected by city officials to be finished by the end of the year but its status depends on developers and contractors.

Los Altos city officials reported that construction on the mixed-use building at 1540 Miramonte Ave. may be finished by the end of the year, but they emphasized that the responsibility for its completion rests on the property owner and on-site contractors.

Nick Zornes, Los Altos’ development services director, said he is unsure whether construction is currently underway at the site without sending a drive-by crew to check.

