The atmospheric river barrage of recent weeks was too much for this beloved oak tree in front of the United Methodist Church sanctuary. It finally dropped Jan. 10, eliciting sadness among church community members. The tree has been with the church since its founding in 1950. Drier conditions are expected this week.

It was a sad day for the Los Altos United Methodist Church community when the church’s majestic live oak came crashing down Jan. 10 – the old tree finally succumbing to the relentless succession of local storms.

“We knew that it was sick and was dying,” said Wensday Wagner, LAUMC chief administrative officer. “But I think, you know, we all just kind of held out hope that it would keep lasting.”

