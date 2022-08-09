_988_callcenter

A member of the integrated mental health and substance use screening team, above, works in the Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Services Call Center last week.

 Katherine Simpson/Town Crier

With the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline fully operational, all of Santa Clara County’s nearly 40 full-time staff dedicated to the resource are moving into the Behavioral Health Services Call Center in San Jose.

The widely publicized national mental health crisis line blends the approaches of 911 and the national suicide prevention hotline to guide people in crisis through the information and services provided by various county departments.

