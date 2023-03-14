guy with a leaf blower

Town Crier File Photo

Gas-powered leafblowers are still pervasive in Los Altos, despite a 32-year ban on their use. The city council was set to discuss the issue Tuesday.

Back in 1991, the city of Los Altos banned the use of gas-powered leaf blowers. Now, 32 years later, their continued use remains a problem.

When GreenTown Los Altos’ Linda Ziff was asked about the extent of their use in 2023, her immediate response: “Huge.”

