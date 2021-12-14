Los Altos City Council members were all on their best behavior Dec. 7 as they appointed a new mayor and vice mayor to serve over the next 12 months.
Neysa Fligor yielded her 2021 mayoral role to Anita Enander, who will serve as Los Altos mayor through the bulk of 2022. Sally Meadows was appointed the new vice mayor. Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian was on hand to congratulate the council members.
All five offered comments that were cordial, positive and supportive as they reflected on their work over the past year.
Before beginning her acceptance speech, Enander asked for a moment of silence in recognition of the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. She also recognized 70-year resident Irwin Martin, who died Dec. 5 and was one of the longest-serving members of local American Legion Post 558.
Pointing to the example of the late U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, Enander encouraged council members and residents to “stand above politics to celebrate compromise and view those with whom we disagree as who they are – our neighbors, not our enemies.”
She urged the council to be “selfless” in service to the city’s residents and gave thanks to city staff for their work.
“When I ran for office, I advocated for no grand projects,” Enander said. “It seemed to me that representing the interests of residents and helping our city run better was job one. … This will be a very challenging year. We will confront some rather inconvenient truths about our pension liabilities and infrastructure. What I can promise you is transparency, even if the truth is not pretty. I will listen to all viewpoints. I will encourage my colleagues to work together for the community and strive to lead by example. There’s a lot to be done, but you have before you a city council that can make it happen, a staff and leadership that can make it happen if we all work together – including the residents.”
2021 accomplishments
Fligor, the first Black Los Altos councilwoman elected to office, also noted she was the first mayor to lead an entire year of council meetings virtually. Meetings remain remote due to ongoing COVID induced restrictions.
In her outgoing remarks, Fligor offered a quote on facing challenges: “If you run into a wall, don’t turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it or work around it. As a council, we did a lot of that this year. … As a result, we able to accomplish some wonderful things for our community.”
She checked off a long list of 2021 accomplishments, among them the opening of the new Los Altos Community Center and the hiring of City Manager Gabriel Engeland. Engeland, known for his expertise in municipal finances, was selected on a unanimous vote.
Enander touted Engeland’s hiring as the city’s most important 2021 achievement. Engeland is tasked with straightening out the city’s budget shortfalls brought on in part by the pandemic.
Other noted 2021 accomplishments: a 95% vaccination rate among residents 12 and older; a resolution de-escalating a controversy involving a resident and a council member that dominated five months of council meeting discussions; the adoption of an off-leash dog hours pilot program; the launch of a Los Altos-Los Altos Hills Veterans Day celebration; the adoption of an ordinance for recycling organic waste; progress on a downtown theater; and the approval of a new downtown parklet program.
In addition to the budget, Fligor cited the challenge of adopting a new housing element that requires nearly 2,000 new housing units.
Nonetheless, Fligor said she was “optimistic about the state of Los Altos going forward. We’re very fortunate to live in a community that’s rich in volunteerism, philanthropy and community engagement.”
Councilmember Jonathan Weinberg praised Fligor for her mayoral leadership.
“You always tried to get consensus without compromising your principles,” he said.
Added new Vice Mayor Meadows: “You set a high bar for mayorship. You’ve been running efficient and coherent council meetings, even when they go until one o’clock in the morning sometimes. You’ve been representing the city well on regional boards and organizations, and you’ve been present at so many events throughout town all year long, and I think perhaps you’ve actually proven it is possible to be two places at one time because you seem to be everywhere – and that’s good.”
Meadows said it was “an honor, a privilege and a responsibility to serve our city and our residents, and I take that very seriously. … To my fellow council members, I look forward to continuing to work effectively and constructively to accomplish what we’ve been elected to do for our community.”
Councilwoman Lee Eng stressed “civility and the preservation of our city’s character. I cannot emphasize how important empathy and compassion is. Together, we can get things done. We don’t do it as individuals, but we do it as we work together.”