With four of five Los Altos City Council members in support, plans for a new downtown theater continue to move forward.
Council members encouraged theater backers, led by members of Los Altos Stage Company, to pursue next steps following a May 9 study session. Vicki Reeder, president of the LASC Board of Directors, presented a recently completed feasibility study that showed community support for
such a project.
“The overview is that we feel that a new, larger downtown theater is feasible,” Reeder told the council.
Envisioned is a 23,000-square-foot, 160-seat theater occupying Parking Plaza 2, located between Second and Third streets, Main Street and San Antonio Road. The current Bus Barn Theater at the Los Altos Civic Center seats approximately 100 and is, in fact, a converted bus barn from decades ago. The new building would cater to local residents of all ages and feature a variety of performing arts, from LASC theater productions to film screenings, lectures and poetry slams.
The project has its critics. A few residents at the study session emphasized that funding a theater is not a city priority –
particularly in the wake of recent budget challenges. There were concerns the city could be saddled with too many and ongoing costs. Council members last year allocated $38,000 for the initial feasibility study after agreeing to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with LASC in 2021 to hold Parking Plaza 2 for possible theater development.
Reeder said her team plans to meet with City Manager Gabriel Engeland this week about next steps toward launching a capital campaign analysis.
“The theater board will begin by discussing the type of help from a capital campaign consultant that will be most productive for this project,” she told the Town Crier. “The council seemed to understand that as the next big step. We will research, then hire a capital campaign consultant and set up a project timeline with that person.”
Also next up are creating visuals showing what the theater in the parking plaza would look like, compiling a list of potential donors and reaching out to those donors, putting together a brochure describing the project and identifying who to solicit for pledges.
“LASC will also be doing some financial analysis to assess what additional funds are required to go to this second phase of the study,” Reeder said. “We have a reasonable amount of funds unspent from the feasibility study but will need to augment those with individual donations.”
Weighing the costs
Councilwoman Lynette Lee Eng, the most skeptical of the council members about the theater plan, said she needed more information about budgeting and impacts on city staff. She also asked whether the theater could be rebuilt at the site of Bus Barn Theater. LASC representatives said the old theater site is smaller than the space being sought.
“I would be happy to have a theater in Los Altos,” said resident Teresa Morris, “but to have taxpayers pay for it and to give a parking lot away, I would have issues with it. … We are in a housing crunch – we are responsible as a city to come up with housing. Taking a parking lot and putting up a theater is irresponsible. … It can open up the city to lawsuits, and that’s a grave concern for me.”
Countered resident Mark Rogge: “We can support a larger theater and we need one. All the existing and new residents downtown and office (workers) can just walk right to the theater. You get to park once, shop, dine and go to the theater. The performing arts bring people together.”
Taking note of the current Bus Barn and lack of indoor plumbing for bathrooms in the theater, Rogge asked: “Does Los Altos deserve indoor plumbing? I think they do.”
Councilmember Neysa Fligor suggested a mixed-use building that would also include housing.
“There may be a financial benefit,” she said.
Vice Mayor Jonathan Weinberg favored a stand-alone theater as a “better facility for the city to have.” Councilmember Pete Dailey and Mayor Sally Meadows agreed.
Meadows and Fligor also favored extending the MOU by another year. It is set to expire next year.
Some residents were concerned LASC was going to ask the city for an additional $50,000 for the capital campaign analysis. Meadows pointed out that the theater group did not ask for that.
