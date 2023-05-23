Los Altos theater rendering

The New Theater Working Group presented this illustration of a small theater as part of members’ pitch to the Los Altos City Council.

With four of five Los Altos City Council members in support, plans for a new downtown theater continue to move forward.

Council members encouraged theater backers, led by members of Los Altos Stage Company, to pursue next steps following a May 9 study session. Vicki Reeder, president of the LASC Board of Directors, presented a recently completed feasibility study that showed community support for

