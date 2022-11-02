In addition to casting their ballots for candidates at the state and local level in Tuesday’s election, California voters will weigh in on seven propositions addressing issues ranging from reproductive rights to online gambling.
Following is rundown of the propositions and the Town Crier’s take on each.
Proposition 1
Until the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June, the federal right to abortion was guaranteed as a fundamental liberty under the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Similarly, the California Constitution protects the right to obtain an abortion under the right to privacy. The Reproductive Privacy Act also protects the right to privacy with regard to reproductive decisions.
A “yes” vote on Proposition 1 would further codify the right to an abortion by changing the California Constitution to affirm reproductive freedom, including the right to choose to have an abortion and to choose or refuse contraceptive use.
Town Crier’s take: Yes. Protecting reproductive rights is paramount in the face of overreaching legislation across the country outlawing abortion.
Propositions 26 & 27
Propositions 26 and 27 pose two questions: Should California allow adults over age 21 to bet on sporting events? If so, who should be responsible for administering the activities and where should gambling be allowed?
A “yes” vote on Proposition 26 would allow California’s gaming tribes to offer sports betting at tribal casinos, as well as at four race tracks. A “yes” vote on Proposition 27 would authorize mobile sports betting, operated both by tribes and by gaming companies like Draft-
Kings and FanDuel.
It is important to note that the votes are not mutually exclusive. Those opposed to sports betting should vote “no” on both propositions 26 and 27. A “yes” vote on one measure does not require a “no” vote on the other, nor would any two vote combinations cancel one another out.
Town Crier’s take: No on both. Online gambling makes risky behavior even easier and exacerbates the problems associated with gambling addiction.
Proposition 28
Proposition 28 would guarantee annual funding in the state budget for arts and music education in public schools.
A “yes” vote would require the state to set aside monies from the state’s general fund for arts and music education. For larger schools, 80% of funding would go toward employing new staff and 20% toward training and supplies. The proposition would not result in a tax increase; however, state expenditures would increase by approximately $1 billion per year.
Town Crier’s take: No. The arts are important and the proposition enticing, but locking up funding here – during a possible recession – means less for vital services.
Proposition 29
Proposition 29 is the third measure seeking to regulate kidney dialysis clinics since 2018.
A “yes” vote on Proposition 29 would require dialysis clinics to have a licensed physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant on-site during all treatment hours. It also would require clinics to report to the state any dialysis-related infections and any plans to close or reduce hours.
The measure, like Proposition 23 in 2020 and Proposition 8 in 2018, is primarily supported by the labor union SEIU United Healthcare Workers West and opposed by clinic operators like DaVita.
Town Crier’s take: No. This benefits union members at the expense of dialysis patients. It has been defeated twice and should be rejected again.
Proposition 30
A “yes” vote on Proposition 30 would increase the income tax rate by 1.75% on individual incomes above $2 million. The revenue generated by the tax hike would be required to fund subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure as well as wildfire prevention.
At least half of funds allocated for subsidies and charging infrastructure must benefit low-income and disadvantaged communities.
Ride-share company Lyft has provided the most funding in support of the proposition, leading some opponents to claim Proposition 30 is an attempt to get taxpayers to help fund Lyft’s state-mandated transition to electric vehicles.
Town Crier’s take: No. Support is tempting, especially the overtures toward fighting climate change. But the $45 million in funding from Lyft raises suspicions and creates a dangerous precedent of corporations seeking special benefits from taxpayer dollars.
Proposition 31
The California State Legislature banned the sale of all flavored tobacco products in 2020; however, the tobacco industry collected signatures to place a referendum on the ballot preventing the ban from taking effect. That referendum, Proposition 31, puts the decision before voters Tuesday.
A “yes” vote on Proposition 31 would ban the sale of most flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and flavored pods for vape pens, at brick-and-mortar stores and in vending machines.
Town Crier’s take: Yes. As with gambling, making tobacco more appealing and accessible – especially to youth – will only lead to problems.
For more information on each proposition’s top funder, visit votersedge.org.
