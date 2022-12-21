The Los Altos Hills City Council was scheduled last Thursday to hold its council reorganization meeting to appoint a new mayor and vice mayor, as well as swear in incumbent council members to second terms.
Results of that meeting were unavailable due to the Town Crier’s early press deadline.
Linda Swan was in line to take her turn as mayor for 2023, while Stanley Q. Mok was set to assume the role of vice mayor. The elected council members take one-year turns serving in the role of mayor.
George Tyson, finishing his 2022 term as mayor, and Kavita Tankha were both scheduled to be sworn in for a second four-year term. Tyson and Tankha both sought re-election, but the incumbents faced no challengers in the Nov. 8 election. As a result, there was no Los Altos Hills race.
Both Swan and Mok were elected in 2020. Tyson and Tankha were first elected in 2018.
