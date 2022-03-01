Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine last week, under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, came as a surprise to some, even among those who have been following Putin and understand his determination to keep the Eastern European country of 44 million people under Russian control. What is anyone’s guess is what happens next.
“Today, I’m praying for the brave people of Ukraine as their country suffers Russia’s military assault,” U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo said in a Feb. 24 statement, the day after bombing began in major Ukrainian cities. “We know Vladimir Putin is an enemy of democracy, and he has revealed his purposeful pursuit of his authoritarian ambitions. I fully support the U.S. and our allies to inflict tough sanctions to make clear to Mr. Putin and autocrats throughout the world that attacks on free and sovereign countries will be met with severe consequences.”
Eshoo, a Democrat, represents Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View as part of Congressional District 18.
U.S. and European officials responded last week with tough economic sanctions. But the sanctions could hurt the U.S. economy as well – Russia has abundant oil and natural gas reserves, and limiting supply ultimately means even higher gas prices – particularly in Silicon Valley and the Bay Area. The financial markets also nosedived in reaction to the news, and impacts on the high-tech industry also
may be felt.
Expert perspective
Norman Naimark outlined the historical and geopolitical forces leading to last week’s events during a Morning Forum of Los Altos lecture back in 2017. Naimark is the McDonnell Professor of East European studies at Stanford University and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and the Freeman Spogli Institute.
Although Naimark, in that lecture, painted a portrait of Putin as an aggressor committed to restoring the former glories of the Soviet Union, he told the Town Crier last week, “I confess, I would not have predicted this invasion.”
The Town Crier conducted a Q&A with Naimark via email.
Q: Was this invasion inevitable?
A: No. I think Putin was looking for concessions on Ukraine that would have reduced Ukrainian sovereignty. There were also demands about NATO more generally. But I think he was looking for some kind of arrangement whereby Moscow would have been able to control Ukraine’s foreign policy choices to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and/or the EU (European
Union).
In general, he did not want a free and democratic Ukraine that would be integrated into the Western community. Perhaps some kind of arrangement, like that with Finland during the Cold War (more or less free domestically but seriously constrained in foreign policy), might have been acceptable to him. That is hard to judge now. But it was justifiably not acceptable to the Ukrainians. We also did not
support it.
Q: Will the sanctions hurt us as well as Russia?
A: Yes, certainly, but not as bad. We have a much stronger economy and many more options in finance, energy, trade, etc., than does Russia. We will do fine with the sanctions that have been proposed by the Biden administration.
Q: What is the best course of action for the U.S. and its European allies?
A: For the moment, we have to gird up NATO, which we’ve already begun, coordinating our efforts with our European Allies. We need to make sure that NATO members – the Baltic states, Poland and Romania, in particular – are properly defended against potential aggression from Russia.
We should support Ukraine and Ukrainians to the extent that we can, both in resisting Russian aggression and supporting refugees and the domestic population in terms of humanitarian relief, medical aid, food, water, shelter, etc. We need to do what we can to enforce the sanctions that have been planned to punish the Russians for initiating aggressive war and breaking international laws and norms.
Our military will not fight in Ukraine. But we need to show support in any way we can for a young democracy that is the victim of bald-faced military aggression of the sort we haven’t seen in Europe since World War II. We should use whatever means we have in the information war to inform Russian citizens of what is occurring in Ukraine. There have already been protests. Russians need to know the full extent of the violence that their state has initiated and the lack of any justification for it.
Q: What are the chances of military action?
A: The U.S. and its NATO allies have made it clear that they will not fight in and for Ukraine. I don’t think this will go farther than Ukraine. But tensions are high and both sides (we and the Russians) will have to be careful not to let ourselves be drawn into a wider conflict, which would be catastrophic. Contacts with Moscow should be maintained for that purpose, if for
no other.