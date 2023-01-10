11_23_22_NEWS_Lehigh.jpg

An aerial shot of the Lehigh quarry leaves no doubt as to the impact on the land of mining that stretches back close to a century.

Faced with the prospect of continued cement operations for another 20 years, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors called for a public hearing with the county Planning Commission to consider revoking or amending a use permit that allows such operations.

As of last week, a public hearing date had not been scheduled. But under County Supervisor Joe Simitian’s urging, the board Dec. 13 directed Planning Commissioners to begin a process aimed at stopping operations at Lehigh Southwest Cement Co., located in the Cupertino foothills south of Los Altos.

