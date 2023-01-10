Faced with the prospect of continued cement operations for another 20 years, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors called for a public hearing with the county Planning Commission to consider revoking or amending a use permit that allows such operations.
As of last week, a public hearing date had not been scheduled. But under County Supervisor Joe Simitian’s urging, the board Dec. 13 directed Planning Commissioners to begin a process aimed at stopping operations at Lehigh Southwest Cement Co., located in the Cupertino foothills south of Los Altos.
The board based its action on a report that identified more than 2,135 violations and millions of dollars in fines at the 3,500-acre site between 2012 and 2021. The review was conducted last year at the request of Simitian, whose supervisorial district includes Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View.
“We know from a careful look at the last 10 years that there have been more than 2,135 violations of various federal, state and local laws and regulations – air pollution, water pollution, noise, traffic, dust, chemicals – all of this is well-documented,” Simitian said. “If there have been violations of the conditions of approval, or there are behaviors that constitute a public nuisance in terms of public health and safety, then we’re going to have to either revoke or amend Lehigh’s use permit. If we can negotiate something with Lehigh, that’s the best of all possible worlds. It means we don’t have to go through that process. But we’ve got to take action. No question about it.”
Lehigh officials announced in November that the company would not restart production at the cement plant, opting instead, according to a Lehigh press statement, to “evaluate the long-term strategy” for the facility while continuing to use the site for other operations, such as serving as a distribution location. Describing the announcement as an “encouraging step in the right direction,” Simitian said he wanted to explore steps ensuring that the closure of the cement plant is permanent and legally binding.
“I would reiterate that we have made the decision not to restart the kiln at the Permanente cement plant, and our primary focus continues to be the development of a long-term strategy for the property so that it can continue to provide value in the future,” said Jeff Sieg, director of corporate communications for Heidelberg Materials North America, the parent company for Lehigh. “The outcome of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors meeting last month has not changed that.”
A company executive at a county meeting last month said work at the Cupertino site could continue, even without further mining, for another 15-20 years. Lehigh officials relayed their intent to amend the company’s reclamation plan as it repurposed operations.
“It was really good news when the folks at Lehigh said they were planning to quit the operation of their cement plant,” Simitian said. “But the question now is: How can we be sure that’s real and lasting?”
The revocation or amendment of Lehigh’s use permit would ensure a lasting and legally binding end to the cement plant, which had been operating for more than 80 years. Simitian said he expected the Planning Commission to consider permit revocation or modification “sometime in 2023, unless we can get a negotiated agreement with Lehigh.”
Simitian said his goals for the site remain the same: close the Lehigh cement plant; stop mining the quarry; and begin the restoration and reclamation of the property.
He sees the permit revocation/modification conversation as “an opportunity to envision a new future for the site.”
At Simitian’s suggestion – and after considering the violations report – supervisors last month also directed county staff to explore whether any action could be taken to limit or end mining at the quarry (which is not governed by the cement plant use permit) under a public nuisance theory.
“Now that we’ve stepped up on the cement plant and feel like we know where we’re headed, we also need to be asking ourselves: What about that quarry?” Simitian said. “Ultimately the plan is for that site to be restored and reclaimed. I want to make sure that we have a plan on the books that is real and practical, and funded by the folks at Lehigh, so the cost of restoring the site to its original condition isn’t borne by the public.”
