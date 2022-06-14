In yet another move that suggests Santa Clara County leadership wants to rid itself of its long-standing cement plant and quarry, the Board of Supervisors June 7 asked the county Planning Commission to consider whether the more than 2,100 violations accrued over a 10-year period were grounds to revoke Lehigh Southwest Cement Co.’s use permit.
In a separate action, supervisors asked county staff to investigate whether the plant and quarry – located in Cupertino, just south of Los Altos – constituted a public health and safety nuisance.
“I’m very happy that they’re taking this seriously,” said Brian Schmidt, policy and advocacy director for the local environmental nonprofit Green Foothills.
Schmidt said the county’s collected 2,135 violations dating back to 2012 were likely an “underestimate.” He said Lehigh was obligated to cooperate in the compilation of violations and refused.
“It’s interesting, ironic and telling that Lehigh may have committed a new violation in the process of a simple report trying to find out about its many violations,” Schmidt said.
A decade of violations
County Supervisor Joe Simitian, who had directed staff to research the 10-year record of violations, said he found the number of violations at Lehigh “deeply disturbing.” The air, water, noise and other environmental violations were compiled across approximately 15 federal, state, regional and local agencies regulating the cement plant and quarry. Findings were forwarded to the Board of Supervisors last month.
A partial list of violations includes:
• Bay Area Air Quality Management District: 37 violations, with fines totaling $524,250.
• San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board: 809 violations, with total penalties of $2.5 million.
• U.S. Environmental Protection Agency: Three enforcement actions, with a total
value of more than $8 million.
• U.S. Mining Safety and Health Administration: 761 citations and 30 orders with a total of $1.6 million in penalties.
• Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health: Three noise-related citations for five separate violations, with no fines. There were also 461 hazardous waste-related notices of violation issued with no fines.
Simitian noted that of the 2,135 violations cited, more than 100 were considered serious.
A Lehigh spokesperson rejected “the inaccurate characterization” that Lehigh has not worked in good faith to address noncompliance issues.
The actions could create a no-win scenario for Lehigh. If the Planning Commission agrees the cement plant’s permit should be revoked, the company’s appeal would be to the Board of Supervisors.
The cement plant has been operating since securing a use permit in 1939. Federal mining law allows continued operations on certain parcels in what’s called “vested rights.” Supervisors ruled in 2011 in favor of Lehigh’s vested rights and allowed continued mining operations without a use permit. The company won an environmental challenge that followed. Lehigh also is governed by a 2012 reclamation plan, which the company sought to amend in 2019 by requesting to dig a second pit at the Cupertino hills site.
The plan amendment remains on hold.
The latest move comes on the heels of a board-approved action, initiated by Simitian, to direct county counsel to explore options for acquiring the 3,500-acre site. At issue is the costly, massive reclamation effort that would involve filling the 1,000-foot-deep quarry and removing contaminated infrastructure.
Supervisors initially wanted a report back from staff last month, but that timeline has been extended to sometime this year.
