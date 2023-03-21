Graphic from the theater feasibility study

A new feasibility study for a potential theater in downtown Los Altos provides an estimate for the numbers of days during the year for various uses. The study refers to a prospective theater as a “bustling, year-round venue.”

The wind did not lead to postponement of last week’s Los Altos City Council study session regarding a new theater. But a lack of financial information apparently did.

Backers of a downtown performing arts center stood ready March 14 to give a presentation on the findings of a theater feasibility study. The preliminary vision is to build a 160-seat theater. Among locations discussed is a city-owned parking plaza between Second and Third streets.The projected 23,400-square-foot theater would serve uses including adult and youth theater, special events, film screenings, classes, camps and rehearsals.

