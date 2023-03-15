A student sustained minor injuries when a large redwood tree fell and struck the roof of Oak Avenue School in Los Altos amid high-speed winds 12:30 p.m. Tuesday (March 14).
The student, who suffered a minor head laceration, was sent to the hospital with her parents to check for a concussion. The student received stitches but was found to be concussion-free and is expected to return to school Thursday.
“It was a little traumatic, so out of caution we called 911 and the family wanted to bring her to get checked out,” said Los Altos School District Superintendent Sandra McGonagle.
McGonagle added that “the team over at Oak did a phenomenal job responding to the crisis – they really were pros.”
The fallen tree was one of many in the Los Altos-Mountain View area that have caused property damage to residences and businesses. High winds have also caused widespread power outages, leaving more than half of LASD’s nine campuses without power.
Schools without power – Springer, Loyola, Gardner Bullis, Covington and Blach – were closed today and will reopen Thursday whether power is back or not.
“Kids have learned for millennia without power, so we’ll probably be doing a lot of reading and writing and math without the internet,” McGonagle said.
Parents whose children attend the affected schools can expect an email from the district with updates soon. Parents will be instructed to dress their children warmly for the day. LASD officials are currently working to find meals to serve at lunch that do not require refrigeration or heat, and will provide flashlights and lanterns for use in the school restrooms.
St. Francis High School and Pinewood School were also closed today due to power outages.
