FallenTreeAtOakSchool.jpg

A redwood tree came crashing down at Oak Avenue School Tuesday, injuring a student.

 Courtesy of Anna Kinney

A student sustained minor injuries when a large redwood tree fell and struck the roof of Oak Avenue School in Los Altos amid high-speed winds 12:30 p.m. Tuesday (March 14).

The student, who suffered a minor head laceration, was sent to the hospital with her parents to check for a concussion. The student received stitches but was found to be concussion-free and is expected to return to school Thursday.

