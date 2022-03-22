With the war in Ukraine in its fourth week, many people are looking for creative ways to connect and get cash directly in the hands of Ukrainians.
Foothill Middle College junior Ariela Libova developed a website to do just that – HelpDirectly.org enables donors to communicate directly with Ukrainian refugees as well as provide financial assistance.
“The purpose, beyond merely providing financial support, is to help facilitate meaningful relationships and bring a personal element to the many refugees and families who have been forced out of their homes and communities,” said Libova, a Mountain View resident.
She was inspired to act by friends she saw ordering from Ukrainian-owned Etsy shops or booking a Ukrainian Airbnb they didn’t intend to visit so that the profits could reach Ukrainian families.
“When the war first started, we were going to donate and I noticed how all of the donation platforms were indirect,” Libova said.
So far, Libova has populated her platform – on which users can see a list of families with photos and bios – with friends of friends who she knows are living in Ukraine. Donors can browse the profiles or opt to be matched with a family.
While HelpDirectly.org emails directly with the recipient families to ensure that they are refugees, Libova said that despite their best efforts, HelpDirectly can’t guarantee that there aren’t scammers on the platform.
“It’s also up to the people who donate to make sure that they aren’t scammed,” she said.
Other ways to donate
Los Altos’ Chico’s and Rustic House Oyster Bar & Grill are partnering this week with the Ukrainian-owned, San Jose-based IDL Packaging. They’re seeking donations of baby formula and nonperishable, canned food.
Donation boxes will be available at the businesses Thursday through Saturday. Chico’s is located at 271 Main St., and Rustic House at 295 Main.