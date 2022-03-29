The city of Mountain View suffered significant power outages Sunday evening after a live wire fell near Charleston Road.
Initially, the outages affected only approximately 865 customers in the immediate area, between San Antonio Road and Rengstorff Avenue. By 8 p.m., more than 14,000 customers lost power “due to unknown causes reported by PG&E,” according to a press report on the city’s website. Outages were reported in the Castro City, Monta Loma, Shoreline West and Old Mountain View neighborhoods.
A PG&E spokesperson told the Town Crier outages were reported “after strong winds caused palm fronds to fly into power lines and bring down one line.”The spokesperson from PG&E confirmed that 11,116 customers in Mountain View lost power due to storm related outages.
Power was restored to most customers by 7 p.m. Sunday, PG&E officials said, with the last four customers “who receive power directly by the damaged equipment” receiving power by 3 a.m. Monday.
– Katherine Simpson