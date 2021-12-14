The storm that swept into the Bay Area over the weekend has brought more than 5 feet of snow to the mountains, and by Monday afternoon the Santa Cruz Mountains had already seen 7 inches of rain – and the weather hadn’t let up yet.
The seasonal deluge tested Los Altos’ efforts to keep storm drains clear. The yearly ritual of inspecting and clearing the channels that send stormwater back into the system starts weeks before the rains begin.
As trees change color and drop a blanket of slippery leaves on local streets, the city sends a battalion of sweepers out to clear public rights-of-way in between the season’s storms. Manny Hernandez, Los Altos’ maintenance services director, said residents can help by not piling up or adding to the leaf piles as they accrue.
“Don’t add to them because then the street sweepers can’t get over them, and don’t pile up the gutter leaves – leave the leaves in the gutter and the street sweeper will come by,” he advised.
The city sweeps each street twice in December and January, double the cadence from the rest of the year, with an eye to addressing the leaves that grow increasingly wet and slippery as rain comes. Los Altos used to do its leaf removal in November and December, but local trees have been changing – as city officials watched the patterns of leaf drop change, they tried pushing back the maintenance schedule for the first time this year, following the cues of the trees.
Warm fall seasons can cause trees to hang on to their leaves longer than anticipated. Whether this becomes the norm, in a region experiencing years of drought in addition to steady temperature increases, remains to be seen.
As the leaves do finally start to fully release from the skeletal outlines of mid-December trees, Hernandez asks residents to clear sidewalks – the public right-of-way in front of homes remains the responsibility of each property owner – and the city plans to clear public paths in parks and city property.
Preventing a deluge
The city’s street crews inspect every storm drain in Los Altos at the start of the winter season to check for obstructions or clogs that may have developed during the long, dry months of … most of the year.
“Not all of our storm drains drain,” Hernandez explained enigmatically.
“People think all storm drains lead to the bay, but not all storm drains in Los Altos are set up like that,” Hernandez said.
The city is riddled with dry wells, which look like storm drains but connect to no subterranean system of pipes. They capture the rainwater’s moisture and return it into the ground itself, directly within the well, but this system works only if the pits don’t become piled up with leaves and overflow.
After a big storm system moves through, the city gets called about clogged drains that turn out to be overwhelmed dry wells, which can overflow after heavy rainfall even when well tended. As the city’s staff drive around peeking into drains to check for needed work, they have discovered neighborhood oddities, like the above-ground stormwater channel on Stardust Lane. Hernandez walked the street, puzzled while trying to find its drain before he developed a theory that a street-level slant explained the missing drain – water funnels to the end of the cul-de-sac, where it gurgles through a pathway into a storm drain on an adjacent street.
“What is unique in this city is the storm-drain system,” Hernandez said. “There are some streets in the system that I’ve walked through and checked that actually drain into little pathways and alleyways to get into the storm drain, neighborhood to neighborhood. A dry well could drain into another street’s storm drain.”
This weekend provided an example of the preparation required as the city watches for inbound extreme weather and plans for additional standby staff.
Hernandez said that when a storm system is known to be on the way, the city fuels up its vehicles and chainsaws and charges its small equipment. During the storm itself, the police department fields many of the emergency calls about obstructed roadways and works closely with city maintenance for safety responses.
“The police department was telling them where to respond, and did some of the clearing themselves,” Hernandez said of the record-breaking rainfall in October, thus far the biggest storm of the season.
After the storm clears, the city passes back through to clean up debris with resources like its bucket truck, which can reach up high into a tree, as well as a chipper for clearing material in the field.
PG&E deployed vegetation-management crews in advance of the storm system last week, focused on trees near power lines, and put thousands of workers on standby for anticipated storm-driven power outages. Gusty winds can drop trees, limbs and debris onto power lines, a heightened risk during periods of sustained drought that have stressed local vegetation.