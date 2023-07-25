Retailers are illegally selling vapes in Los Altos and Mountain View shops, despite a Los Altos ban on selling e-cigarettes enacted more than three years ago and a statewide ban on selling flavored tobacco products that took effect last December.
Earlier this week, I visited a smoke shop in Mountain View to see if I could purchase a Guava Citrus Flum, a flavored vape that has been illegal for retailers to sell since December 21, 2022, when California Senate Bill 793 went into effect.
So, 10 a.m. on a Monday morning I stood outside B&Y Smoke & Gift Shop on Castro Street, the bright neon lights inviting me inside. I knew I shouldn’t be nervous – SB 793 doesn’t make it a crime for someone to purchase a flavored tobacco product – but still, I could feel my pulse quickening.
Walking in, I noticed there were no flavored vapes on any of the displays.
“Hi, I’d like to purchase a Flum,” I said.
The shop clerk nodded and handed me a list of all the flavor options.
“I’ll take the Guava Citrus,” I said.
He asked how old I was.
“21,” I nervously said.
He asked to see my ID.
I handed it to him, realizing I got my own age wrong.
“I mean 22,” I clarified.
He nodded, walked to the back, and brought out the Guava Citrus Flum. He rang up my purchase, and I walked out of the store with a flavored tobacco product.
Next, I decided to see if I could purchase a vape in Los Altos, where a retailer faces a fine of between $250 and $1,000 for the sale or distribution of any electronic cigarette product. So, I walked into Discount Cigarettes Cigars in Village Court Shopping Center.
“Hi, I’d like to purchase a Flum,” I said.
The shop clerk motioned to the display behind him, telling me that this store only sold “clear” vapes.
“What is a clear vape?” I asked.
He explained that because the state banned the sale of flavored vapes in December, “clear” vapes are the only vapes he’s legally allowed to sell.
He told me “clear” vapes are branded as flavorless but are, in fact, flavored.
To demonstrate, he let me smell some of the “clear” vape flavors: mint, blueberry, pineapple and watermelon.
Compliance checks
Neither the Los Altos Police Department nor the Mountain View Police Department had an explicit stance on the legality of “clear” vapes when asked.
“They’re like the Clear Pepsi of e-cigarettes,” said Kesa Bruce, director of advocacy for California for the American Lung Association. “It’s another gimmick for an illegal flavored e-cigarette.”
SB 793 bans tobacco retailers from selling flavored tobacco products, which it defines as “any tobacco product that contains a constituent that imparts a characterizing flavor.” The bill defines “characterizing flavor” as “a distinguishable taste or aroma, or both, other than the taste or aroma of tobacco,” including mint and fruit.
SB 793 states that retailers can be punished with a fine of $250 for each violation, even if they don’t know that the product is flavored. It is the responsibility of the retailers to comply with the state law, and local law enforcement agencies are authorized to enforce the law.
The Los Altos Police Department has not taken any enforcement action against a local retailer, according to Capt. Cameron Shearer, and the Mountain View Police Department “do(es) not conduct enforcement specifically around flavored tobacco,” said Katie Nelson, MVPD public information officer.
While the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office does not specifically conduct enforcement around flavored tobacco products, its deputies do check stores to make sure that flavored tobacco is not being sold when conducting compliance checks to ensure tobacco products aren’t being sold to minors, Capt. Neil Valenzuela said.
“According to our sergeant, he has not found any stores in our jurisdictions (Cupertino, Saratoga and unincorporated areas of the county) that sell any flavored vapes,” Valenzuela reported.
The County of Santa Clara, which impacts the unincorporated areas of the county, and the cities of Los Altos, Cupertino, Palo Alto, Los Gatos, Saratoga and Morgan Hill all restricted the sale of vaping products from 2019 to 2020, according to Joyce Villalobos, the Tobacco-Free Communities program manager at the County Public Health Department.
Enticing favors
The limiting of access to vapes in a retail environment has played a crucial role in the decrease in youth tobacco use, Villalobos said.
Data from a 2019-2020 survey found that 7.7% of high school students in the county reported current use of an e-cigarette, a decrease from 13% in 2017-2018.
“Local data shows that youth are more likely to purchase tobacco products in a local store, as opposed to buying them from other sources such as online,” Villalobos said.
The impact of SB 793 on tobacco use remains to be seen.
And while youth tobacco use in the county is low in comparison to the state, flavored tobacco products still pose a problem, Villalobos noted.
“Flavored tobacco products are really enticing, particularly to young people, because it masks the harshness of tobacco products,” he said.
Local data shows that in the county, more than nine in 10 teens and eight in 10 adults currently using tobacco products started with flavored tobacco products.
“There’s a lot of different chemicals in these products that can really damage and harm the body,” Villalobos said. “There’s also nicotine in the products that are harmful for the developing adolescent brain. It changes the way the connections form in the brain and interferes with attention and learning and can lead to increased anxiety, mood swings, as well as irritability. And there’s also cancer-causing agents in tobacco products that can lead to cancer and other chronic diseases.”
