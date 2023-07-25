Flum

A receipt from a Mountain View shop shows the sale of a flavored vaping product, at right, that is illegal to sell under state law.

Retailers are illegally selling vapes in Los Altos and Mountain View shops, despite a Los Altos ban on selling e-cigarettes enacted more than three years ago and a statewide ban on selling flavored tobacco products that took effect last December.

Earlier this week, I visited a smoke shop in Mountain View to see if I could purchase a Guava Citrus Flum, a flavored vape that has been illegal for retailers to sell since December 21, 2022, when California Senate Bill 793 went into effect.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.