The State Street Market will undergo some changes, beginning next month, with new vendors - and EV charging stations.

State Street Market is set to undergo a bit of a makeover, with a new group of vendors planned for the downtown Los Altos food hall. The revamp will mean closing the market from sometime in February through the end of March.

New artisanal food vendors will include Konjoe Burger and Little Sky Bakery. The bakery has been operating as a pop-up at the food hall and will continue to expand offerings, according to Robert Hindman, managing director of Los Altos Community Investments, owner of State Street Market.

