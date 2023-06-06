MV city council

The California Department of Housing and Community Development approved the city of Mountain View’s housing element last week, deeming it in substantial compliance with state law.

Along with Los Altos Hills, Mountain View is among the first local cities to receive the state’s endorsement for its housing element, a plan that outlines goals for developing housing across all income levels during an eight-year cycle, 2023-2031.

