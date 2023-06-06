The California Department of Housing and Community Development approved the city of Mountain View’s housing element last week, deeming it in substantial compliance with state law.
Along with Los Altos Hills, Mountain View is among the first local cities to receive the state’s endorsement for its housing element, a plan that outlines goals for developing housing across all income levels during an eight-year cycle, 2023-2031.
“Mountain View is among only a few cities in our region to have a certified Housing Element that substantially complies with state law,” said Mayor Alison Hicks in a city press release. “Under the steady leadership of the City Council, this certification is a reflection of the countless hours dedicated by staff and the community in developing a comprehensive housing policy for Mountain View. Our Council has prioritized intentional development and housing options and will continue to lead in affordable housing development in the years to
Adopted by the city council April 11, Mountain View’s housing element details programs and goals related to housing; city staff focused on preserving and developing affordable and fair housing, homelessness prevention and tenant protections, according to the press release.
Housing elements lay out a city’s plan for meeting state-assigned Regional Housing Needs Allocation numbers. Mountain View’s element surpassed its RHNA of creating conditions to develop 11,000 housing units by 2031 – the city committed to 14,000 housing units for residents of varying incomes.
Because Mountain View’s housing element complies with state law, prospective housing developments must meet all of the city’s zoning requirements, enabling the city to reject any builder’s remedy projects that would allow developers to skirt zoning laws. However, existing builder’s remedy applications still have the legal potential to move forward (see page 1).
An approved housing element also means the city is eligible for state funds and grants, including the HCD Permanent Local Housing Allocation, the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program and CalTrans’ Senate Bill 1 Sustainable Communities grant.
In a letter from the HCD approving the housing element, state officials said Mountain View must provide updates to the HCD on specific zonings and developments on timelines ranging from December 2024 to December 2026.
The city is also required to monitor the results of its housing programs and provide updates to residents through its annual progress report, which allows the city to remain eligibile for various funds.
