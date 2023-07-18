A state bill that makes caste discrimination illegal in California may soon make its way to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.
Proposed by State Sen. Aisha Wahab, a Democrat from Fremont, Senate Bill 403 originally intended to make caste discrimination its own separate protected identity under the existing Unruh Civil Rights Act. The California Senate passed the bill 34-1 in May, and the state’s Assembly Judiciary Committee passed a revised version of the bill 9-0 July 5. Rather than establishing caste discrimination as its own protected category, the revision makes it a subsection of the existing protected category of “ancestry.”
In February, Seattle became the first city in the country to ban caste-based discrimination. In 2020, Brandeis University became the first university nationwide to ban caste-based discrimination, followed by Harvard, the California State University system, UC Davis and Brown University.
If the bill makes it through the Assembly Appropriations Committee, it will head to Newsom, who will be tasked with deciding whether to make California the first state to ban caste discrimination. Newsom has not taken a public position on SB 403.
While the bill has support from organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union, MeToo International and the California Labor Federation, some Hindu organizations adamantly oppose the bill.
The opposition’s argument centers on use of the word “caste,” which they say is problematic for two reasons – the word is difficult to define and its use unfairly targets Hindus, violating the constitutional right to due process and equal protection.
“I’ve been here in the Valley for over 20 years, never heard of the word ‘caste’ from anyone,” said a Hindu resident of Los Altos who works in tech and wished to remain anonymous.
And despite the bill’s revision, which no longer makes caste discrimination its own protected category, many Hindus are upset the term is used at all.
“Our stance doesn’t change,” said Richa Gautam, founder and executive director of Cares Global, an alliance of human rights organizations, and castefiles.com, an organization that challenges caste. “‘Caste’ is a foreign term, it is not a facially neutral term and it’s a term that has no relevance in the United States.”
Burden of proof
While the word for “caste” does not originate in South Asia and is in fact Portuguese in origin, caste does play a role in contemporary America, said Anna Bigelow, associate professor of religious studies at Stanford University.
“It’s sort of like trying to say just because we don’t have a word for the color red doesn’t mean the color red doesn’t exist,” Bigelow said. “It’s often hard to see either a system that one has benefited from, or it’s hard to see systems that you yourself would like to work against. And for some people, working against it means trying to deny its existence and act as if it weren’t a part of their history or culture.”
SB 403 defines caste as “an individual’s perceived position in a system of social stratification on the basis of inherited status.”
The Coalition of Hindus of North America, which opposes SB 403, argues that the bill’s definition is too vague, making it difficult for a jury to prosecute.
“Let’s say I, as a landlord, have an apartment to rent,” said Sudha Jagannathan, a board member of the Coalition of Hindus of North America. “I get two applications. I pick one person, and the other person happens to be Indian. I don’t pick that person. Well, with the law, that person can claim I am upper caste based on his perception of me, because the bill says you can perceive someone’s inherited status, so that tenant applicant can sue me and say, ‘She didn’t give me that apartment because she’s upper caste and it’s discrimination.’ And I have no say in all of this. Usually, the burden of proof is on the plaintiff, but the burden of proof will go on the defendant.”
But difficulty enforcing a law shouldn’t be a reason a law doesn’t exist, said Lalita du Perron, associate director of the Center for South Asia Global Studies at Stanford University.
“We don’t make laws based around the possibilities for people to circumvent those laws,” du Perron said. “The United States of America has a Constitution that tries to protect all the people who live and work here from discrimination. And this is what (SB 403) is trying to enforce. Whether it’s enforceable, whether it’s practical, whether people are going to find a loophole, all of those things are, at this point, less important to the necessity of the bill. They will have to iron that out. Bills are amended, and the courts will have to deal with all that. Discrimination is incredibly difficult to prove. But we’re not going to say, ‘Well, we just shouldn’t have the anti-discrimination laws because somebody might lie about something.’”
The Fourteenth Amendment promises all people in the U.S. the “equal protection of the laws.” Some argue that by using the word “caste,” which often is closely associated with South Asians, the law would no longer equally apply to everyone.
“I’m very concerned about anyone being stigmatized or any community being assumed to be racist because they look a certain way or come from a certain place,” Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in an interview with Diya TV. “And so, one of the concerns I would certainly have about a bill that talks about caste discrimination is it strikes me as discriminating against Indian Americans and making them suspect in some way that others are not.”
Hindus feeling “targeted” on the basis of religion played a role in Google Inc. canceling an appearance by the founder of Equality Labs, the largest Dalit civil rights organization in the U.S., in April 2022, according to a company statement.
“I don’t believe (SB 403 is) targeting any particular community, and for those who argue that it is discriminatory or Hindu-phobic, I believe that is a distortion of what the law is saying,” Bigelow said. “From my perspective, if you pass a law against discrimination, what it outlaws is the discrimination.”
The opposition also believes adding caste protections into existing law is redundant because caste discrimination can already be prosecuted under “ancestry” and “national origin,” as shown when the California Civil Rights Department recently sued Cisco Systems Inc. for alleged caste discrimination.
Opponents argue that caste discrimination is not commonplace enough to necessitate SB 403, citing that Cisco-California is the only caste-discrimination case in existence, a case that was eventually dismissed.
“Indians are not one to look to lose an opportunity to sue somebody and make some money,” Jagannathan said. “Just like everybody, we also would like to sue somebody and make our million. So, to expect us to believe that these people faced all these atrocities and did not write one police report, did not report to the campus police, did not report to HR, is unbelievable.”
Protected category
Proponents, however, maintain that a lack of documented legal cases with the word “caste” doesn’t mean caste hasn’t exacerbated existing cases.
“We can see legal cases that are about exploitation and violence, but in which caste may not have been the operative category, partly because it isn’t an operative category in the U.S. legal system,” Bigelow said. “So, there would be no point in using that as a factor in bringing a police case or a lawsuit in that regard. If you called the Los Altos police and said, ‘I’ve been discriminated against on the basis of caste,’ then you would have to basically do this whole conversation in order to explain why that would be relevant.”
Furthermore, the opposition argues that data supporting the existence of caste discrimination in the U.S. is flawed. Namely, they point to findings by Equality Labs, which revealed two-thirds of Dalit respondents said they had been mistreated at work, one-third said they experienced discrimination during their education and half said they feared being “outed.”
“There is a conflict of interest playing out here because Equality Labs is going to be conducting corporate training on the handling of this kind of discrimination,” said the anonymous Los Altos resident. “So, they are on one side working with a senator to push a bill, and on the other side planning to make money off of training for all these different companies. They are a (venture capitalist)-funded organization. They are funded by a (venture capitalist) called New Media Venture. And that’s how Equality Labs is getting paid.”
Instead, they point to the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace 2021 survey, which found only 5% of respondents experienced caste discrimination.
But proponents of the bill point out that the Carnegie Endowment study notes the majority of respondents who were Hindu and identified with caste reported being from an upper caste.
“It’s like white people saying they don’t see color,” du Perron said. “They haven’t got to think about it because they’ve been the beneficiaries of a system that privileges them.”
Additionally, proponents of the bill say the findings by Equality Labs should be taken qualitatively rather than quantitatively.
“If we’re saying caste discrimination happens, then it needs to be a protected category,” du Perron said. “Does it really matter how many people experience it? We know for a fact that there are multiple individual instances of people having experienced it.
So why would that not be enough? We don’t think twice about legislating in terms of gender or sexuality or race or ethnicity. The protection needs to exist because the discrimination exists.”
The arguments used by the opposition to this bill are highly reminiscent of the disingenuous rhetoric used by white supremacists in opposition to civil rights laws.
In the same way that both de facto and de jure race-based discrimination exists (and has always existed) in the US, caste-based discrimination exists (and has always existed) in India (the fact that the term "caste" is Portuguese is a meaningless distinction; it's always been a British short-hand for the long existing and complicated varna and jati social divisions); besides, SB403 has replaced the reference to the term "caste" (in 51(e)(6)) with a new clause (51(e)(8)) further defining "ancestry", so there is no "facially neutral" problem here.
The fact that the concept of ancestrally-based discrimination is primarily (but not exclusively) applicable to Hindus in the US does not make it unconstitutionally discriminatory (see, Hmong immigrants and statutory rape law).
Ms. Jagannathan's claim that the law now reverses the burden of proof in unlawful discrimination cases is flat wrong: the plaintiff still has to prove their claim that the alleged harm was due to caste discrimination. The inclusion of the "perception" component already exists in the law and does not add a new flavor of discriminatory conduct; it also does not give a plaintiff broader, more vague latitude in alleging discrimination (the "perception" language applies to the perception of the harmed person's identity by society, not the harmed person's perception of the discriminator.) Anyone today can make a completely specious claim of discrimination; this won't change under the new law. Specious claims are usually thrown out early in the litigation process, but defending one's self against specious lawsuits is just a cost of living and doing business in the US.
As Prof. du Perron points out, difficulty in litigating a type of discrimination is absolutely not a justifiable reason for excluding it from the law ("Gosh, how do you really define 'religion'? It's too hard, we shouldn't include it"). As she points out, the interpretation of words used and concepts underlying a law, the efficacy and fairness of administrative methods of implementing it, and the elimination of over-breadth or under-inclusion are all common issues worked out through the judicial and legislative processes after the enactment of a new law.
Finally, Ms. Jagannathan's claim that the lack of prior litigation around caste-based discrimination proves this law is unnecessary is complete and utter bullshit; the same claim could have been used (and almost certainly was) by white supremacists in 1875 or 1969 or even today. The population of Indians in the US overwhelmingly consists of whatever caste, varna, or jati covers wealthy, educated Indians who have come (or whose families immigrated in the past 60 years) to the US for financial and employment opportunities; the concept of caste-discrimination was effectively theoretical because "lower caste" Indians were not granted visas in any meaningful amounts. Its like a person living in an upper class, gated community in Atlanta in 1960 saying, "We've never had a claim of racial discrimination among our residents." With more and more lower caste Indians (particularly among the Dalit caste) coming to America, there is now actual opportunity for caste-discrimination to occur.
Just because you don't see a problem (particularly when you are member of the problem-causing community) doesn't mean there isn't a problem. Enough people have raised caste-discrimination as a problem for it be a meaningful topic of legal consideration. There is no legitimate and socially positive justification I can see for ancestry-based discrimination, so why are Hindus in the US fighting this?
