California State Capitol building, Sacramento

state bill that makes caste discrimination illegal in California may soon make its way to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. 

Proposed by State Sen. Aisha Wahab, a Democrat from Fremont, Senate Bill 403 originally intended to make caste discrimination its own separate protected identity under the existing Unruh Civil Rights Act. The California Senate passed the bill 34-1 in May, and the state’s Assembly Judiciary Committee passed a revised version of the bill 9-0 July 5. Rather than establishing caste discrimination as its own protected category, the revision makes it a subsection of the existing protected category of “ancestry.” 

(1) comment

ConcernedCitizen

The arguments used by the opposition to this bill are highly reminiscent of the disingenuous rhetoric used by white supremacists in opposition to civil rights laws.

In the same way that both de facto and de jure race-based discrimination exists (and has always existed) in the US, caste-based discrimination exists (and has always existed) in India (the fact that the term "caste" is Portuguese is a meaningless distinction; it's always been a British short-hand for the long existing and complicated varna and jati social divisions); besides, SB403 has replaced the reference to the term "caste" (in 51(e)(6)) with a new clause (51(e)(8)) further defining "ancestry", so there is no "facially neutral" problem here.

The fact that the concept of ancestrally-based discrimination is primarily (but not exclusively) applicable to Hindus in the US does not make it unconstitutionally discriminatory (see, Hmong immigrants and statutory rape law).

Ms. Jagannathan's claim that the law now reverses the burden of proof in unlawful discrimination cases is flat wrong: the plaintiff still has to prove their claim that the alleged harm was due to caste discrimination. The inclusion of the "perception" component already exists in the law and does not add a new flavor of discriminatory conduct; it also does not give a plaintiff broader, more vague latitude in alleging discrimination (the "perception" language applies to the perception of the harmed person's identity by society, not the harmed person's perception of the discriminator.) Anyone today can make a completely specious claim of discrimination; this won't change under the new law. Specious claims are usually thrown out early in the litigation process, but defending one's self against specious lawsuits is just a cost of living and doing business in the US.

As Prof. du Perron points out, difficulty in litigating a type of discrimination is absolutely not a justifiable reason for excluding it from the law ("Gosh, how do you really define 'religion'? It's too hard, we shouldn't include it"). As she points out, the interpretation of words used and concepts underlying a law, the efficacy and fairness of administrative methods of implementing it, and the elimination of over-breadth or under-inclusion are all common issues worked out through the judicial and legislative processes after the enactment of a new law.

Finally, Ms. Jagannathan's claim that the lack of prior litigation around caste-based discrimination proves this law is unnecessary is complete and utter bullshit; the same claim could have been used (and almost certainly was) by white supremacists in 1875 or 1969 or even today. The population of Indians in the US overwhelmingly consists of whatever caste, varna, or jati covers wealthy, educated Indians who have come (or whose families immigrated in the past 60 years) to the US for financial and employment opportunities; the concept of caste-discrimination was effectively theoretical because "lower caste" Indians were not granted visas in any meaningful amounts. Its like a person living in an upper class, gated community in Atlanta in 1960 saying, "We've never had a claim of racial discrimination among our residents." With more and more lower caste Indians (particularly among the Dalit caste) coming to America, there is now actual opportunity for caste-discrimination to occur.

Just because you don't see a problem (particularly when you are member of the problem-causing community) doesn't mean there isn't a problem. Enough people have raised caste-discrimination as a problem for it be a meaningful topic of legal consideration. There is no legitimate and socially positive justification I can see for ancestry-based discrimination, so why are Hindus in the US fighting this?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.