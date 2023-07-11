Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Los Altos’ pursuit of a compliant housing element is proving to be frustrating.
For the second time this year, the state rejected the city’s plan for meeting housing needs over the next eight years. The plan, which mandates accommodation of 1,958 new units by 2031, is vital for the city’s future land-use policy. A lack of compliance can lead to the state’s usurping of local zoning controls and allow for denser housing development under a lenient “builder’s remedy” in state law.
“In short, they are requesting additional information on our sites inventory as it relates to the nonvacant sites,” said Nick Zornes, the city’s development services director, of the state’s response. “Essentially, they would like to know the probability of redevelopment over the next eight years and if they are suitable sites for development or not.”
City officials are looking to expedite communications with the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), which is responsible for approving the housing element. Zornes said he is working on resubmitting the document sometime this month.
Mayor Sally Meadows was not pleased with the news of the latest housing element rejection, pointing to the lack of an even playing field in the approval process.
“Both questions HCD asked in their latest letter on June 30 we have previously addressed with them and answered thoroughly,” Meadows said Friday. “We have already had a constructive discussion with HCD this week to clarify this, again.”
According to Meadows, Los Altos is being “held to a different standard than other cities.”
“Our consultants, who work with many cities throughout the state, have flagged this disparate treatment to HCD,” she said. “I have alerted Assemblymember Marc Berman’s office to these issues, although we’re hopeful that the meeting with HCD this week has helped open a more constructive dialogue so we can move forward quickly.”
The state has already approved sixth-cycle housing elements (2023-2031) for Mountain View and Los Altos Hills, finding them to be “substantially compliant.”
HCD objections
HCD’s June 30 letter said Los Altos falls short in its inventory of land “suitable and available for residential development,” including “vacant sites and sites having realistic and demonstrated potential for redevelopment.”
“The element relies on nonvacant sites to accommodate 50 percent or more of the housing needs for lower-income households,” wrote Paul McDougall, HCD program manager, “which triggers requirements to make findings based on substantial evidence that the existing use is not an impediment and will likely discontinue in the planning period (2023-2031).”
The latest revision also didn’t fully “promote and affirmatively further fair housing opportunities,” the latest HCD letter stated, including more alternative housing for single-family neighborhoods that make up approximately 90% of Los Altos.
“Examples include creating more housing choices and affordability in single-family neighborhoods beyond complying with law,” the letter said, “targeting funding, home-
sharing, more than one junior accessory dwelling unit per single-family structure, enhancing capacity, affordability and housing choices on religious institutional sites.”
“The sticking block, I think, is Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing,” said Anne Paulson of the Los Altos Affordable Housing Alliance. “I think the reviewer wants to see the city allowing more density on at least some single-family parcels. Los Altos Hills did that, with a plan to allow conversion of single-family houses to duplexes or triplexes. Los Altos Hills also committed to adding additional (unspecified) programs in 2028 if more than 20% of their ADUs are unoccupied, which will be true – there is no way 80% of Los Altos Hills’ ADUs have people living in them.”
As long as Los Altos’ element is not compliant, the city will be vulnerable to builder’s remedy applications – applications that supersede city zoning to allow mega-dense housing as long as 20% of the units are deemed affordable housing.
“We already have one builder’s remedy project, and we remain vulnerable to more builder’s remedy projects,” Paulson said.
