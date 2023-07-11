Sally Meadows signing

Courtesy of city of Los Altos

Mayor Sally Meadows signs off on Los Altos’ housing element update, which the city council approved Jan. 24 and submitted to the state.

Los Altos’ pursuit of a compliant housing element is proving to be frustrating.

For the second time this year, the state rejected the city’s plan for meeting housing needs over the next eight years. The plan, which mandates accommodation of 1,958 new units by 2031, is vital for the city’s future land-use policy. A lack of compliance can lead to the state’s usurping of local zoning controls and allow for denser housing development under a lenient “builder’s remedy” in state law.

