The June 7 primary election will not include races for the local city councils or school boards. But it will feature regional races impacting Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View residents, and local candidates are vying for office.
New this year – and perhaps confusing to some voters – will be newly numbered and redrawn boundaries for congressional and State Assembly districts.
The former District 18, represented by incumbent Democrat Anna Eshoo since 1993, is now District 16 after lines were redrawn at the end of last year. The 24th Assembly District seat, held by incumbent Democrat Marc Berman, is now District 23, which was, until last year, a district out near Fresno.
Berman faces a challenge from a Mountain View resident, Republican Tim Dec. Dec, an engineer, left a career at Apple to start his own technology coaching business. He describes himself as a “center-right problem-solver” who rejects “toxic” partisanship and wants to find common ground. He is currently treasurer of the South Peninsula Area Republican Coalition.
Eshoo is running against seven challengers – three Democrats, three Republicans and one with no party preference (John Karl Fredrich). Among the Democratic challengers are attorney/entrepreneur Ajwang Rading of Mountain View (see the Town Crier’s March 23 profile), Saratoga City Councilmember Rishi Kumar and Palo Alto City Councilmember Greg Lin Tanaka. The Republican challengers are physician Richard Fox, former Menlo Park City Councilmember Peter Ohtaki and Benjamin Thomas Solomon.
The race for state controller features Mountain View resident and Stanford University professor Lanhee Chen. Chen, a Republican policy adviser, also serves as chairman of the board of directors of El Camino Hospital. He is making a strong push for the controller seat, recently earning an endorsement from the Los Angeles Times.
Also running are Democrats Malia Cohen (State Board of Equalization member), Ron Galperin (Los Angeles city controller), State Sen. Steve Glazer and chief financial officer Yvonne Yiu. Laura Wells, representing the Green Party, is a financial analyst.
The candidates are competing to succeed incumbent Betty Yee, who is termed-out. The Controller’s Office accounts for and controls disbursement of state funds and serves as an independent fiscal watchdog.
County races
In Santa Clara County, longtime county assessor Larry Stone is running against Andrew Crockett. Crockett, a CPA, wants to be “an advocate in understanding and solving our housing crisis.” The Assessor’s Office determines the value of county properties.
Stone, first elected to office in 1994, also faced a challenge from Valley Water director Gary Kremen until Kremen withdrew in late February, in the wake of bad publicity over seminude photos exposed to a former campaign staffer.
A League of Women Voters forum for the assessor’s candidates is scheduled 7 p.m. May 5. For more information, visit lwvsjsc.org.
District Attorney Jeff Rosen, a Los Altos resident, is facing challenges from former county prosecutor Daniel Chung and deputy public defender Sajid Khan. The candidates are scheduled to square off in a League of Women Voters-hosted forum 7 p.m. Thursday. For more information, visit lwvsjsc.org.
The race for county sheriff is wide open in the wake of longtime incumbent Laurie Smith’s decision to retire at the end of her 24th year in office.
Vying for her seat are Sheriff’s Office sergeants Sean Allen and Christine Nagaye and retired Capt. Kevin Jensen; Palo Alto Police Chief Robert Jonsen; and businesswoman Anh Colton. For more on the candidates, see the page 1 story on the sheriff’s candidates forum.
In nonpartisan primary races like sheriff or DA, if the top vote-getter receives 50% of votes plus one, they win. If no one nets a simple majority, the top two candidates face off in the Nov. 8 general election. In partisan races like Congress or State Assembly, the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, will face off in the general election.
The last day to register to vote in the June 7 election is May 23. Vote-by-mail ballots will be mailed beginning the week of May 9.