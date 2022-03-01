Assemblymember Marc Berman introduced a resolution last week that would designate a portion of Interstate 280 the “Captain Matthew Patrick Manoukian Memorial Highway.”
Manoukian, a Los Altos Hills native and U.S. Marine, was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2012 at age 29.
“Captain Manoukian’s heart for service and desire to leave the world in a better place than he found it represents the best our country has to offer,” said Berman, the co-author of Assembly Concurrent Resolution 151 with State Sen. Josh Becker. “To commemorate the 10th anniversary of Capt. Manoukian’s ultimate sacrifice to our country, the (memorial highway) honors his legacy of unwavering bravery, courageous leadership and extraordinary heroism.”
ACR 151, presented on Manoukian’s Feb. 22 birthday, would name the portion of I-280 in Los Altos Hills between postmarker 10.741 and postmarker 14.844 in his honor. Berman estimated the resolution, which will undergo the legislative process and votes in both the Assembly and State Senate, will be approved in August.
Manoukian is the son of Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Socrates Peter Manoukian and State Appeals Court Justice Patricia Bamattre-Manoukian, and the older brother of Michael and Martin. His paternal grandfather survived the Armenian
genocide and started a new life in the United States, making sure, his family said, Manoukian understood the costs of unchecked oppression.
“Our dearly beloved son … loved his family and friends, loved his Marines, loved his country, and loved serving in the United States Marine Corps – bringing hope, freedom and peace to the world. Matthew gave his life for all he loved,” Bamattre-Manoukian said. “Matthew will never be forgotten, and I know that his ‘sacrifice will live on forever in the hearts of all who cherish freedom.’”
Natural leader
At age 7, Manoukian determined he would one day serve those in need by enlisting in the Marine Corps, and he never wavered from his childhood dream. In January 2006, Manoukian entered the Marine Corps Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Va., and later graduated from Marine Special Operations Command among the top tier of Marines who entered the program.
“Matt was a natural leader who knew how to bring people from all walks of life together,” said his brother, Dr. Martin Manoukian. “He expected nothing but the best of himself, brought out the best in others and elevated the performance of everyone around him.”
Manoukian served two deployments to Iraq and two deployments to Afghanistan. While preparing for his first tour of duty in Iraq, he studied the cultures of the Middle East and learned to speak Arabic. In both Iraq and Afghanistan, Manoukian led efforts focused on bringing stability and security to the respective regions, working with local leaders to establish judicial systems and police forces and unifying local village leadership with district-level governance.
“Captain Matt led from the front and led by example,” said his father. “He never ordered his Marines to do anything that he would not do and did not do himself. He made every Marine feel important to the success of the mission and earned their respect and
trust.”
On Aug. 10, 2012, the Marine Tactical Operations Center where Manoukian was working came under automatic small-arms fire from a rogue Afghan uniformed policeman attacking from inside the perimeter. In the face of a near certain death, Manoukian drew his pistol and engaged the attacker while commanding his Marines to maneuver to safety. He drew heavy fire upon himself and engaged the enemy until he fell mortally wounded from the shooter’s overwhelming fire. Manoukian’s actions assisted in halting the gunman’s assault and forced him to withdraw, enabling his Marines to survive.
In 2014, Manoukian, who was affectionately referred to by the locals as “Captain Haidar” (meaning “Lion”), was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross, the Marine Corps’ second-highest award for bravery.