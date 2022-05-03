State housing laws force LA council to green-light 4-story condo project

Hamstrung by mandated state laws requiring denser housing, the Los Altos City Council last week approved a four-story, 15-unit condominium project for 376 First St.
Although the height limit under current zoning is 35 feet, the approved project will stand at more than 55 feet under a host of concessions and waivers allowed under the state’s density-bonus law. City staff measured the roof height at 55 feet from the top of a trellis atop the roof, but an elevator enclosure for roof access brings the overall building height to just over 62 feet.
To qualify for the incentives, developer Ismail Jan Unlu, who currently runs La Scala restaurant on the 0.2-acre site, is offering three below-market-rate (BMR) units under the “moderate” income category. That means someone earning up to $127,100 annually is eligible to purchase one of the condos. Offered are two one-bedroom and one two-bedroom BMR units.
The project includes one level of underground parking with 23 spaces, 12 bike spaces and rooftop “amenities” that include barbecue grills and a jacuzzi.
Council members OK’d the project 3-2 at their April 26 meeting, with conditions that included adding outlets for bike lockers, moving a BMR unit from the second floor to the third and setting a planter at the front entrance farther from the sidewalk.
Vice Mayor Sally Meadows and councilmembers Jonathan Weinberg and Neysa Fligor attributed their approval in part to state mandates that allowed for the project.
According to city staff, the project “cannot be denied, approved at a lower density, or conditioned in a manner that reduces density, unless the city council makes a finding of a specific, adverse health or safety impact that cannot be lessened or avoided through conditions of approval. Staff is not aware of circumstances that would support such a finding.”
“One of the reasons (for approval) is to protect the city,” Fligor said. “We don’t have a choice – we’re limited here.”
After the meeting, she further explained the city’s predicament.
“As we have seen here in Los Altos and statewide, there is a real risk of Los Altos getting sued if we deny a project without a legal basis,” she said. “For example, the 376 First St. applicant requested a height concession. Even if we do not like the height, council is legally required to grant the concession unless we make certain findings.”
If the council can’t make those findings and rejects such projects, the city could end up in court.
“In addition to the costs associated with defending a lawsuit, there is also a strong likelihood that the city would lose the lawsuit,” Fligor said.
Frustrated by state law
Mayor Anita Enander and Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng opposed the project anyway.
Lee Eng, in particular, questioned project architect Brett Bailey about several design changes, and asked if one of the BMR units could be changed to low-income. She was told “no.”
“Sometimes by making developers go (do revisions) and come back, we’re doing the right thing,” she said.
Three speakers at the meeting criticized council members for trying to redesign the building on the fly.
“A lot of this minutiae should be left to the staff and the Planning Commission,” said Sue Russell.
The city’s Planning Commission conditioned its recommended approval in February on suggested architectural changes to reduce the look of bulk and mass, changes incorporated in the design before the council.
Even so, Enander concluded the project was “too tall for this lot in our city.”
She was clearly frustrated with the dictates from Sacramento.
“I am sad that this is what we’ve come to in our town. … State law is destroying our city,” she said.
Unlu, who has been trying to secure approval for his project the past four years, said he was relieved at news of the green light.
“I was very happy,” he said after the meeting. “It’s been so long.”
He doesn’t have immediate plans for starting construction.
“I’m going to take my time,” he said.
For now, Unlu said he will focus on his restaurant business at the location.
His first task will be removing story poles, which the city required to show the size of the project. He said the poles were “killing” his
business.