Assemblymember Marc Berman reported Monday that he secured $500,000 in the  2023-2024 state budget to retrofit the Los Altos Community Center to house the Emergency Operations Center.

“The last few years have shown that the best time to invest in emergency preparedness is now,” said Berman, a Democrat who represents Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View. “Despite a budgetary downturn, I am thrilled to have secured $500,000 in the state budget to retrofit the city of Los Altos’ Emergency Operations Center.”

