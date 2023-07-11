Assemblymember Marc Berman reported Monday that he secured $500,000 in the 2023-2024 state budget to retrofit the Los Altos Community Center to house the Emergency Operations Center.
“The last few years have shown that the best time to invest in emergency preparedness is now,” said Berman, a Democrat who represents Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View. “Despite a budgetary downturn, I am thrilled to have secured $500,000 in the state budget to retrofit the city of Los Altos’ Emergency Operations Center.”
Berman added that the project is a “great example of good governance as it is both fiscally prudent and forward thinking. The unfortunate reality is that our communities are at constant risk, whether that be from floods or fires or earthquakes. The retrofitted Emergency Operations Center will keep Los Altans safer when the next emergency strikes.”
“This grant will go a long way,” said Los Altos Mayor Sally Meadows. “The recent storms underscored the need for a more robust emergency response network in Los Altos. The project is already underway and the additional resources this grant provides will significantly advance the project timeline. Ultimately, our emergency response personnel will be better equipped to respond to the needs of the community during emergency situations.”
The winter and early-spring storms highlighted the need to improve the city’s emergency response network (see story on page 7). The Los Altos Community Center meets all of the requirements as an essential services building, but it needs to be retrofitted to house the EOC. The retrofit will include electrical upgrades and repairs, and the acquisition of communications equipment and a generator. The project is approved and advancing through the design planning phase.
“We are moving forward with the final design piece, which included the sizing and placement of the generator,” said City Manager Gabriel Engeland. “We are going to use one generator to power the EOC, Community Center and (Los Altos Youth Center) once it is converted to offices. This will allow a secure and redundant backup of our IT network.”
According to Engeland, the construction and retrofit process should begin soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments