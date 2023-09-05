It took longer than expected, but the city of Los Altos' latest housing element revision has been approved by the state's Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). City officials received word today (Sept. 5) in a letter from the HCD. 

The state gave a thumbs-up to the Los Altos document after the city made requested "technical modifications."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.