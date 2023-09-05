It took longer than expected, but the city of Los Altos' latest housing element revision has been approved by the state's Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). City officials received word today (Sept. 5) in a letter from the HCD.
The state gave a thumbs-up to the Los Altos document after the city made requested "technical modifications."
"HCD is pleased to find the adopted housing element, including technical modifications, in substantial compliance with State Housing Element Law ... as of September 5, 2023," reads the HCD letter.
State officials also acknowledged support for the city from Los Altos Affordable Housing Alliance and the local branch of the League of Women Voters.
As part of the general plan, the housing element outlines a city's strategy for meeting housing needs for all segments of the community. Cities renew their elements every eight years. In Los Altos' case, the new element covers the years 2023 to 2031.
With recent state laws greatly increasing demands for new housing, Los Altos is expected to provide for 1,958 new units by 2031. This is done through a slew of changes to city zones and housing regulations. Some rules, such as requiring story poles for new development, have been eliminated because they were seen as impeding the path to new housing approvals.
Along with demand for more housing, the state can now enforce and penalize cities for failing to meet their housing element goals.
Los Altos' housing element was adopted in January, but state officials on two separate occasions held off final approval pending various additions. The delay became a source of frustration for some local leaders who wondered whether Los Altos was being treated fairly.
Local leaders were ecstatic over news of the approval.
"I’d like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to our residents, our businesses and our city staff, all of whom have all spent so much time and effort to make our housing element update a success," said Los Altos Vice Mayor Jonathan Weinberg. "Despite differences of opinions, I am gratified that we adopted an update to the housing element of our general plan that allows Los Altos to do its part to alleviate the state’s housing crisis while remaining true to our values. The state’s approval of our housing element update is a testament to what we can accomplish when we come together as a community, commit ourselves to a transparent process, and listen to one another with the shared goal of moving the city forward."
As part of meeting housing element requirements, the Los Altos Planning Commission on Thursday and the City Council Sept. 12 will review zoning ordinance text amendments that include: modifying building height in mixed-use zoning districts; removing floor-to-area ratio (FAR) restrictions at Rancho Shopping Center and Woodland Plaza; and reducing conditional use permit requirements for residential mixed-use and multi-family housing.
