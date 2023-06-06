10_26_22_NEWS_stnick.jpg (copy)

After months of controversy, the California Department of Housing and Community Development found Los Altos Hills’ housing element in substantial compliance with the law May 30, just in time to meet the state’s certification deadline of May 31.

By adopting a compliant housing element, the town avoids potentially facing an accelerated timeline for implementing necessary rezoning outlined in its housing plans.It also means the city is eligible for state funds and grants, including the HCD Permanent Local Housing Allocation, the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program and CalTrans’ Senate Bill 1 Sustainable Communities grant.

