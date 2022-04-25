Approximately 5,000 nurses at Stanford and Lucile Packard Children’s hospitals went on strike Monday morning.
The nurses’ contracts expired at the end of last month, and the hospitals have refused to meet demands for better pay, scheduling and mental health support. The union representing the nurses argues that the hospitals, which saw a combined operating surplus of more than $600 million in 2021, are prioritizing profits over nurses.
ICU nurse Bonnie Balfour has worked at Stanford nearly 50 years. She joined the picket line and honking car parade Monday in front of the facility with hundreds of other nurses, as well as representatives from local governments and additional unions. She hopes executives will hear the nurses’ demands.
“We are worth it,” she said. “And rather than spending money at the top, we need to spend money at bedside, for the nurses.
Balfour pointed to the pandemic and its unique demands on nurses.
“You can only go through so much pandemic, and seeing what we’ve seen – the public hasn’t seen this – and not have it touch you,” she said.
Stanford executives announced over Easter weekend that striking nurses would lose their health benefits, bringing high-profile attention to the plight of nurses. Bay Area elected leaders including Assemblymembers Marc Berman and Ash Karla and State Sen. Josh Becker sent a letter to the Stanford and Packard CEOs in support of the nurses.
“Cutting off the health care for these frontline health care workers and their families after they have carried us through a pandemic is not only unnecessary – it is cruel and out of step with the values Stanford and Packard publicly advertise,” the letter states.
Stanford officials said in an email, “We respect our nurses’ legal right to take part in a work stoppage but are deeply disappointed that the union chose this path.” The statement added that the hospitals are continuing to work toward an agreement with the union.