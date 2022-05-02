Nurses at Stanford and Lucile Packard Children’s hospitals voted to adopt new contracts on Sunday, ending a weeklong strike.
More than 80% of nurses in the union Committee for the Recognition of Nursing Achievement (CRONA) voted to approve the new contracts. The new contracts include 7% wage increases in the first year of the contract, 5% raises for the remaining two years, improvements to retiree medical benefits and incentive pay for nurses who care for patients with the direst needs – emergency departments, intensive care units and critical care transport teams.
According to a written statement from CRONA, the changes to the contract “will address the growing cost of living in the Bay Area, make nursing at the hospitals more sustainable, recruit new nurses to join the hospitals in permanent positions and ensure nurses have the support they need to remain at the bedside.”
Throughout the strike and contract negotiations, nurses brought attention to the need for mental health care and improved staffing to prevent burnout and promote nurse retention. CRONA’s statement referenced the death of Michael Odell, a Stanford critical care nurse who walked off his shift Jan. 18, emphasizing the need for “rest and recovery.”
“I was proud to vote for this contract,” said Stanford emergency room nurse David Hernandez. “It’s what nurses at Stanford and Packard have been fighting for: changes that ensure we can meet our patients’ needs, especially in critical care units and emergency departments, with time to rest and recover and take care of our own health.”
After Stanford Health Care officials announced over Easter weekend that they planned to suspend striking nurses’ health benefits, the nurses gained wide public support and received visits at the picket line from U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla and public support from U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, as well as a number of other elected officials.
A spokesperson for Stanford told the Town Crier via email, “After extensive discussions, we were able to reach a contract that reflects our shared priorities and enhances existing benefits supporting our nurses’ health, well-being.
“We look forward to welcoming our union-represented nurses back tomorrow, Tuesday, May 3,” the email continued “We appreciate the incredible effort that our entire health care workforce put forward last week.”