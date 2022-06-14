Stanford University earlier this month filed its response to the wrongful death suit brought by the Los Altos family of Eitan Weiner, the 19-year-old sophomore who fatally overdosed on campus in 2020.
Lawyers for Stanford argue that the university bears no responsibility for Weiner’s death. Instead, they allege that Weiner, his parents Julia Erwin-Weiner and Amir Weiner and friend and former Los Altos High classmate Matthew Ming Carpenter are culpable.
Carpenter, who purchased tainted pills online before selling them to Weiner, was found criminally liable and sentenced to two years’ probation last month.
Stanford’s response to the Weiner family’s complaint argues that “Eitan’s specific actions and misrepresentations with respect to pills … caused his death.”
In its filing, Stanford’s legal team also repeatedly references Weiner’s history of drug use, and his parents’ knowledge of that history generally. Specifically, they pointed to a 911 call Jan. 15, 2020, two days before Weiner’s death.
University officials directed Weiner’s resident advisor to call emergency medical services when Weiner lost speech and motor function, known symptoms of fentanyl overdose.
The university’s filing contends that Weiner’s refusal of care, failure to disclose pill use to medics and his parents’ failure to push Weiner to seek a doctor after learning of the 911 call place the responsibility at their feet.
Weiner’s fraternity, Theta Delta Chi, also named in the wrongful death suit, filed suit against Stanford in early May. The Stanford chapter of the national organization claims the university’s decision to suspend official recognition of the fraternity for six years and remove it from its on-campus house violated due process.
Fentanyl overdose deaths have become an ongoing story in the community after Weiner’s death and the possible overdose death in April of a Mountain View student who attended Los Altos High School.
The Town Crier reached out to the Mountain View Police Department, but officials declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation into potential fentanyl distribution at Los Altos High.
For more information on how to prevent fentanyl overdoses and a list of Santa Clara County prevention programs, visit friendtaker.org.
