The town of Los Altos Hills and St. Nicholas Catholic School are at odds over town officials’ efforts to develop a draft housing element – a document required by the state that addresses new housing needs.

Both sides are hesitant to publicly address the issue – both St. Nicholas and town officials offered little response to Town Crier inquiries. But in a nutshell, St. Nicholas wants its 17-acre property removed from a list of “opportunity sites” in the town’s draft housing element. The inventory includes possible areas where lands could be upzoned and new higher-density housing could be built.

