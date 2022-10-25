The town of Los Altos Hills and St. Nicholas Catholic School are at odds over town officials’ efforts to develop a draft housing element – a document required by the state that addresses new housing needs.
Both sides are hesitant to publicly address the issue – both St. Nicholas and town officials offered little response to Town Crier inquiries. But in a nutshell, St. Nicholas wants its 17-acre property removed from a list of “opportunity sites” in the town’s draft housing element. The inventory includes possible areas where lands could be upzoned and new higher-density housing could be built.
Officials are slated to discuss and consider for approval the draft element tonight during a joint meeting of the Los Altos Hills City Council and Planning Commission.
Officials with the Diocese of San Jose, which owns the property, have repeatedly said they do not want to sell property for housing, now or in the future.
Said spokesperson Cynthia Shaw in a statement: “Neither the Diocese of San José, St. Nicholas Parish, nor St. Nicholas School have been a part of the development of the 2023-2031 Housing Element Plan proposal. There has been no substantive discussion with the (town) of Los Altos Hills regarding either rezoning or real estate disposition at the school. While there were preliminary discussions several years ago regarding a single-family home subdivision on a small portion of the property, the Diocese of San José has no intention of
supporting any zoning change to the property. In addition, the Diocese of San José has no intention of selling St. Nicholas School, which is currently celebrating its 70th anniversary.”
Shaw added last week that the Diocese has sent the town a formal letter requesting that St. Nicholas property be removed from the housing element plan.
The Diocese’s opposition conflicts with a statement in the draft housing element regarding St. Nicholas: “The town has been in contact with the property owner and received positive initial feedback regarding the potential for new housing at the project site.”
Although town officials are not stating it outright, the St. Nicholas opposition puts the town in an uncomfortable position with its housing element. The town has until the end of this month to submit its draft element to the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). HCD then has 120 days to review the document and send it back to town officials with feedback.
Los Altos Hills is not required to develop the property, but it must pinpoint areas where housing could be developed over the eight-year cycle of the housing element. The town, with its 1-acre minimum lots, is being pressed to provide conditions for development of 489 new housing units by 2031 – its state-assigned Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) number. Los Altos’ RHNA is 1,158, while Mountain View’s is 11,135.
“We are in the midst of trying to complete our draft housing element and continue to explore all options,” said Peter Pirnejad, city manager of Los Altos Hills. “We will likely still need to work on the draft once it is submitted to HCD and appreciate the town and press cooperation as we struggle to meet the high bar that RHNA has set for us as a town.”
“The town needs to identify opportunity sites,” said planner Sofia Mangalam, who is overseeing Los Altos Hills’ housing element process. “St. Nicholas is one of the three opportunity sites included in the draft housing element for the town.”
The two others are the Foothill College property (124 acres) and Twin Oaks Court near Page Mill Road (12 acres). In the draft element, the Foothill site is expected to yield up to 210 units, St. Nicholas up to 75 units across 5 of its 17 acres, and Twin Oaks up to 112 units.
Jim Steinmetz, whose property abuts the St. Nicholas site at Voorhees Drive and El Monte Road, noted the town would be short by nearly 300 units if not for the three opportunity sites.
He cited the plan’s estimates of 143 accessory dwelling units and 48 single-family subdivision units.
If accepted by the state, the site could be upzoned to what’s called a “multifamily infill overlay,” which, according to the draft element, “will allow multi-family development and increased densities on identified institutional use sites.”
“The town is under excruciating pressure to get this plan out,” Steinmetz said. “In my opinion, nothing will stop them from turning this report in pretty much as is.”
Steinmetz, who has researched the issue and compared the Hills’ housing element with those in nearby communities, indicated that the town faces an uphill battle on the road to housing element approval. He cited recent HCD response to the draft from Mountain View, which included 12 pages of revisions.
He also noted the lack of publicly owned lands in the draft element.
“What the city did is grab the low-hanging fruit that would have the least amount of protests by the population,” Steinmetz said. “St. Nicholas was a very easy target.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments