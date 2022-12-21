The Los Altos City Council went through a changing of the guard at its meeting last week, appointing Sally Meadows as the new mayor for 2023 and Jonathan Weinberg as vice mayor.
The Dec. 13 meeting also saw the swearing in of new council member Pete Dailey as members bid farewell to outgoing mayor Anita Enander. Dailey spoiled Enander’s bid for a second term in the Nov. 8 election when he won a seat alongside the re-elected Neysa Fligor.
Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, whose District 5 includes Los Altos, extended “congratulations and thanks” to Enander, as well as to Dailey and the new mayor and vice mayor. A representative for State Assemblymember Marc Berman and State Sen. Josh Becker presented a proclamation to Enander for her service. A group of “grateful” residents also drew up their own proclamation for Enander, citing her “conservative” budget approach to “cover essentials and pay long-delayed pension obligations.”
Fond farewells
Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng told Enander, “Your knowledge and expertise will be sorely missed.”
“You are a leader who cares,” added Fligor, who was sworn in last week for a second term after receiving the highest number of votes in the November election. “You would ask the tough questions, challenge the assumptions and proactively seek alternative solutions all with the goal of getting the best results for Los Altos.”
“It’s been an honor to serve the city for the last eight years,” said Enander, who started her city involvement by working with the Downtown Building Committee before serving on the Planning Commission and being elected to the council in 2018. “I never expected when I began working on the DBC that I would cap those eight years by serving as your mayor.”
Weinberg pointed to several council accomplishments during Enander’s one-year mayorship, including the opening of two new dog parks and the approvals of the first all-affordable housing project in city history, an updated wireless ordinance, the Complete Streets Master Plan and the draft housing element.
“At the beginning of your mayorship, I made the comment that I believe we as a council could get to ‘yes’ on many issues,” he said. “You had a very productive year here, leading us to many ‘yeses.’”
New mayor Meadows presented Enander with a congratulatory proclamation from the city.
“No matter when we’ve agreed or we have disagreed, … we work effectively,” Meadows said. “I want to acknowledge your strong convictions and commitment to our community. And as other people have alluded to already, you’re always well prepared, no matter the subject matter that gets thrown our way.”
Enander concluded her remarks with a cautionary note about the city’s pursuit of an approved housing element – a part of the general plan that outlines a strategy for producing new housing. The state has mandated that Los Altos provide conditions for the construction of 1,958 new units over the next eight years, most of them deemed
“I’m gravely concerned about that because we as a city, as have virtually all cities in California, have been set up to fail with respect to our housing element,” she said. “The consequences midcycle for not having accomplished 50% of the housing (mandate) are profound. And I would urge you to take steps now to try to mitigate the adverse effects that will happen when we have not accomplished 50% of the housing – it’s not practical and it’s not possible despite the best intentions that
The normally loquacious Dailey kept his remarks brief after he was sworn in to take Enander’s place on the council.
“I look forward to getting down to business and getting work done for the residents,” he said.
Meadows capped the evening’s speeches with recognition of the city’s 70th anniversary of incorporation, noting the process was not easy and “fraught with uncertainty.”
“And here we are, 70 years later, applauding the decision to incorporate,” Meadows said.
She also praised the community effort that resulted in the creation of the Los Altos History Museum and the construction of the new Los Altos Community Center.
“You’ve probably picked up on the theme by now,” she said. “Community and vision. … We have seen demonstrated over and over again our community pulling together and doing the hard work to achieve a shared vision.”
