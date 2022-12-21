12_21_22_NEWS_meadows_mayor.jpg

Mayor Sally Meadows takes the oath of office during the Los Altos City Council meeting Dec. 13 as council and family members look on.

 Howard Bischoff/Town Crier

The Los Altos City Council went through a changing of the guard at its meeting last week, appointing Sally Meadows as the new mayor for 2023 and Jonathan Weinberg as vice mayor.

The Dec. 13 meeting also saw the swearing in of new council member Pete Dailey as members bid farewell to outgoing mayor Anita Enander. Dailey spoiled Enander’s bid for a second term in the Nov. 8 election when he won a seat alongside the re-elected Neysa Fligor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.