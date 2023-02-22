Following Tuesday's strong winds, the Los Altos area was hit Wednesday and Thursday with another unusual weather feature: Snow.
Los Altos Hills residents reported cars sliding off roads due to snow and ice. A portion of Page Mill Road was closed today due to hazardous driving conditions.
The snowfall had some longtime residents drawing comparisons to the snow years of 1962 and 1976, but those years also had snowfall on the valley floor - snow today remained confined to higher elevations.
On Tuesday (Feb. 21), wind gusts approaching 50 mph were downing trees and knocking out power lines.
Los Altos police reported 11 downed tree calls Tuesday, and two for downed wires. Officers also received 14 alarm calls related to the wind.
Winds and storm conditions have resulted in many Los Altos residents losing power. Although PG&E officials didn’t provide specific information related to the number of affected Los Altos residents, nearly 41,000 customers along the Peninsula were impacted as of noon Wednesday.
Some were without power for an extended period. One resident on Sierra Ventura Drive reported power out for nearly 24 hours before PG&E crews addressed the problem.
Vicki Reeder said power at the Neutra House went out in the middle of a board meeting Tuesday for the Los Altos Stage Company board of directors.
"Our Los Altos Youth Theater cast was rehearsing their upcoming show, 'Peter and the Starcatcher,' when they must have been surprised by a very loud boom," she described. "A tree behind the theater snapped at the base of its trunk and crashed into the side and roof of the building."
No one was hurt and city officials reported "no major damage" to the building.
Inclement weather is forecasted to continue into the weekend, with some pockets of sun expected to peek through between showers.
