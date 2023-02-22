sniow

Snow greeted Scott Selover in his Los Altos Hills back yard on Feb. 23.

 Scott Selover

Following Tuesday's strong winds, the Los Altos area was hit Wednesday and Thursday with another unusual weather feature: Snow.

Los Altos Hills residents reported cars sliding off roads due to snow and ice. A portion of Page Mill Road was closed today due to hazardous driving conditions.

