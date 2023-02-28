snow over downtown

Liz Nyberg/Special to the Town Crier

Snowy foothills loom over downtown Los Altos Friday morning.

Strong winds. Snow on the ground. Bitter cold. For last week at least, Los Altos got a taste of what much of the country goes through during winter.

Unsurprisingly, local residents were shocked after nearly 50 mph gusts Feb. 21 downed more trees, and temperatures in the 30s brought snow to Los Altos Hills the next day.

let it snowowow

Photo by Kathy Roskos

A Los Altos Hills resident captures last week’s snowfall.

