Strong winds. Snow on the ground. Bitter cold. For last week at least, Los Altos got a taste of what much of the country goes through during winter.
Unsurprisingly, local residents were shocked after nearly 50 mph gusts Feb. 21 downed more trees, and temperatures in the 30s brought snow to Los Altos Hills the next day.
“Whoa!” said one commenter on the Town Crier’s Facebook page after viewing photos of fresh snow.
“So weird!” said another. “I can’t believe how much (snow) there is on the ground.”
Los Altos Hills residents reported cars sliding off roads due to snow and ice. A portion of Page Mill Road was closed mid-week as a result of hazardous driving conditions.
The snowfall had some longtime residents drawing comparisons to the snow years of 1962 and 1976. By Friday, snow was visible from downtown Los Altos looking up into the hills.
The heavy weather began Feb. 21 with blustery winds triggering massive power outages throughout Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View.
Los Altos police reported 11 downed tree calls that day, and two for downed wires. Officers also received 14 alarm calls related to the wind.
Although PG&E officials didn’t provide specific information on the number of affected Los Altos residents, nearly 41,000 customers along the Peninsula were impacted at one point. Some were without power for an extended period. One resident on Sierra Ventura Drive reported power out for nearly 24 hours before a PG&E crew addressed the problem.
Vicki Reeder, president of the board of directors for the Los Altos Stage Company, said power at the Neutra House went out in the middle of the board’s Feb. 21 meeting. Members carried on without power until 6 p.m.
She added: “Our Los Altos Youth Theatre cast was rehearsing their upcoming show, ‘Peter and the Starcatcher,’ when they must have been surprised by a very loud boom. A tree behind the (Bus Barn) theater snapped at the base of its trunk and crashed into the side and roof of the building.”
No one was hurt and city officials reported no major damage to the building.
More cloudy and rainy weather is expected this week, with some pockets of sun expected to peek through between showers.
For more information, visit the National Weather Service at weather.gov.
