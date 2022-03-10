Longtime Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith announced today (March 10) that she plans to serve out her current term and retire after 24 years in office, a move that comes amid ongoing controversy over her management of local jails and accusations of corruption.
Smith shared news of her retirement in an email to the press, asserting that her resignation is not related to questions about her leadership.
“The truth and evidence is absolutely clear. I have always served the people of Santa Clara County and have never engaged in any behavior that would warrant the media animus, false legal narrative, or political attacks currently in the public domain,” Smith wrote, “Yet, in the final analysis it would be unfair to the voters of Santa Clara County to force them to make a decision in the middle of a drama not of their making.”
In the past year, Smith has faced a civil grand jury investigation, corruption charges, calls for her resignation from San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and a vote of “no confidence” from the county Board of Supervisors.
Smith’s management of the Santa Clara County jail system has faced scrutiny since at least 2015, when inmate Michael Tyree was beaten to death by three deputies. In a number of other cases, Smith was accused of concealing facts with regard to the beating of inmates. The county has paid millions of dollars in settlements with Tyree’s family and others. In addition, a civil grand jury accused Smith of granting concealed weapons licenses to campaign donors and accepting unlawful gifts.
County Supervisor Joe Simitian, who called for investigations last year into the Sheriff's Office incidents and Smith's performance, issued a statement Thursday night.
"This is an opportunity for new beginnings," he said. " I hope we all take it. These are challenging times for law enforcement. We've got to keep the public safe, and reform the system at the same time. I think we have the opportunity to do that now."
Four candidates are eyeing the office in the June primary, followed by the November election – retired Capt. Kevin Jensen, Sgt. Christine Nagaye, Sgt. Sean Allen and Palo Alto Police Chief Robert Jonsen. Jensen ran against Smith unsuccessfully in 2014; this time around, he has secured endorsements from the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association of Santa Clara County and the Santa Clara County Correctional Officers Association.
The town of Los Altos Hills contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.
