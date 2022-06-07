Jackson Aldrich claimed his vehicle was damaged going over a Cuesta Drive speed hump at 3 mph. Dan Cohen cited legal and safety issues with Cuesta’s five traffic “tables” installed in 2020, which start at 4.25 inches high but have been measured in places topping 6 inches.
“They’re unsafe for the fire department and too difficult for cars to go over,” Viviane Wildmann said.
While some Cuesta residents point out that the tables have achieved their traffic-calming purpose, others believe the speed tables, between El Monte Avenue and Springer Road in Los Altos, should be replaced. City staff agrees, but for a different reason: The current humps are out of compliance with the Santa Clara County Fire Department. Cuesta is considered an emergency and evacuation route.
What will replace them, however, is sparking as much debate as the original tables themselves.
That much was evident at the May 25 Complete Streets Commission meeting, when city staff offered preliminary plans for new speed humps.
Currently proposed are rubberized “lane-split” speed tables, no more than 3 inches high, recommended by the county fire department. In this concept, “the vertical element in one travel lane is offset from that of the opposite travel lane,” according to staff. The rubber tables would be affixed with an adhesive to reduce noise. One speed table location, between El Monte and Arboleda Drive, would be removed, and the eight split-lane tables would occupy the remaining four locations. As part of the improvements, an all-way stop with crosswalks would be installed at the Cuesta-Arboleda intersection.
Firefighters are requesting staggered placement so that trucks can weave around them in emergencies.
Pending delays in approval, demolition of the old tables and the new construction would take place during the September-October time frame. Because the project is intended to meet fire codes, it will not go before the city council.
Questions arise
The proposal, however, brought a whole new round of concerns from speakers at the May 25 meeting. Residents pointed out that regular motorists, as well as firefighters, also could swerve around the split speed tables. The plan to install vertical posts at the road’s edge to discourage that posed problems for cyclists using the road’s edge. Also questioned was the rubber technology offered by vendor Traffic Logix – supposedly the first of its kind used in the state – being unproven and introducing potential noise impacts.
Bob Machlin said he has experienced the rubberized tables in other states.
“Those who live near them will not like them,” he said.
“This is by far one of the most complicated traffic solutions in the city,” commissioner Nadim Maluf said. “If the county wants to experiment, I don’t want to be the guinea pig.”
City staff reported that fire department officials cited success with the concept in other states, such as Oregon.
Still others wondered whether the city has lost track of its overarching goal – keeping traffic on Cuesta reined in at an average of 25 mph, and 15 mph over the traffic tables.
“There’s no data to show the proposed plan is going to lower the speed,” Steve Heselton said.
That was confirmed by the city’s traffic consultant, Jaime Rodriguez. He noted, however, that last year’s passage of Assembly Bill 43, regulating speed based on policy rather than speed surveys, would allow the city more control. AB 43, set to take effect in June 2024, is designed to give cities flexibility to lower speed limits across a wide range of streets.
Aldrich noted the city already paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for the initial tables (the cost of the 2020 project, including seven 3-inch speed humps on Arboleda, totaled $522,279). He also wanted to know when the city discovered the 3-inch height maximum required by the fire department.
The city reported that the fire department informed officials of the compliance issue after the project was completed.
Costly redo
Some residents and commissioners pointed to insufficient rationale for the city to undertake what likely will be a costly redo.
Commissioner Cindy O’Yang asked whether it was possible to shave off the height of the current tables. Rodriguez said the decision to replace them has already been made.
Marisa Lee, the city’s transportation services manager, said staff research indicated that redoing the existing tables proved “infeasible” from a construction perspective.
One major change coming out of the May 25 meeting was a commission recommendation to reduce the width of the new humps to 10.5 feet to avoid interference with bike lanes.
The length of the tables will be 21 feet, 14 feet at the 3-inch height.
Other project modifications included flexible posts along street edges and a centerline with “tactile elements” to keep vehicles in their lanes.
Lee, who has been in her position a year, came to the city after the installment of the initial speed table project.
“I am just trying to move this (and other projects) forward, and focus on what we can do now to make things better,” she said.
But some commissioners and residents remained unconvinced about moving forward with plans as currently presented.
“You need a plan of action if the speeds prove unacceptable after the new project (is built),” Maluf said.
“We’re having a lot of concerns, and we need a lot more confidence,” said commission chairperson Stacy Banerjee.
Commissioners are scheduled to review the project again at their June 29 meeting.
