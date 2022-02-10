Joe Simitian doesn’t want to wait around for Lehigh cement plant and quarry to run out of limestone in order for it to close. He wants to start the process now.
The Santa Clara County supervisor representing Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View is prepared to ask his fellow supervisors Tuesday (Feb. 15) to approve exploring the possibility of the county acquiring the 3,510-acre property in the Cupertino foothills to accelerate land reclamation and restoration of natural habitats.
His proposed referral involves directing county counsel to report back in 90 days the feasibility of a purchase and financing options. Such options could include a bond measure before voters and/or allowing for housing development on a portion of the land to help pay for the acquisition.
Mining and cement manufacturing operations, dating back to the early 20th century, have generated increased environmental concerns as residential development has grown around the site. Lehigh and previous owners have cited the area’s need for cement that makes both economic and environmental sense, as exporting would carry increased carbon footprint impacts.
A Lehigh reclamation plan is in effect through 2032, but the company has asked for an amendment, with an eye to continue and expand operations. Site activity over the past few years has been minimal.
“How can we chart a sustainable path for the future?” Simitian reasoned. “What if the county were the property owner? We could consider closure and reclamation from a public benefit standpoint.”
The supervisor offered several reasons for pursuing purchase of the site, including:
• The multiplicity of complaints and violations at the cement plant and quarry, which he said “suggests continuing incompatibility of uses.” Simitian recently asked county officials to research a 10-year history of violations.
• The possibility of a new application for continued and expanded activity at the site, which he said “suggests nowis the time to envision and consider other possibilities which are both in the public interest and fair to the property owner.”
• The recently opened park and camping facility at the site of the former Dumbarton Quarry, which he said provides “tangible evidence that reclamation and conversion can be accomplished.”
Simitian made his official announcement of the plans today (Feb. 10) at a virtual press conference, accompanied by community and union leaders as well as environmental representatives, including mayors Anita Enander of Los Altos, George Tyson of Los Altos Hills and Darcy Paul of Cupertino.
“I support Supervisor Simitian’s very forward-looking proposal to explore the possibilities,” Enander said today in a statement. “Since operations began at Lehigh, our valley has transformed from being one of the richest agricultural locations in the world to becoming the preeminent high-tech center. Over those years, our natural resources – especially our foothills and open space – have become ever-more precious. Scientific advances have also shown us the significant environmental effects of the site operations. I think today’s press conference demonstrates there will be widespread support to try to chart a known path and firm schedule for cessation of operations and restoration and re-use of the site for the benefit of our communities.”