Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian is asking county officials to produce a 10-year record of violations involving Lehigh cement plant and quarry – from 2012 to 2021 – in an effort to provide more transparency and help clarify whether the violations necessitate additional regulatory and/or legal action. Simitian’s proposal will be heard by the Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday (Jan. 25).
According to a press release submitted Friday by his office, Simitian is requesting that the report include assessments from roughly a dozen regulatory agencies with regulatory authority over Lehigh. Among those agencies are the Bay Area Air Quality Management District; the San Francisco Regional Water Quality Control Board; California Fish & Wildlife; U.S. Fish & Wildlife; the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency; the California Occupational Health and Safety Administration; the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration; the California Division of Mine Reclamation; and the cities of Cupertino and Palo Alto.
Simitian, who represents Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Cupertino, and other cities near the site, expressed concern that a fragmented regulatory system has resulted in a lack of transparency with respect to Lehigh’s operations.
“There is no one place the public can go to fully understand how operations at Lehigh cement plant and quarry are being conducted,” he said, and whether the plant and quarry are in compliance.
If significant violations are identified, Simitian said county supervisors could conceivably consider suspending Lehigh from operating the plant pursuant to the conditions outlined in a 1939 use permit that regulates activity at the cement plant.
