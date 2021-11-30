As the winter holidays creep ever closer, law enforcement agencies are anticipating an inevitable increase in a corresponding seasonal occurrence: mail-related crime. The most prominent subcategories noted locally are mail theft and package theft, according to a recent Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office briefing to the public.
“Just make sure you’re doing everything you can to try to mitigate those kinds of theft, because they’re coming,” Capt. Rich Urena said during his monthly presentation to Los Altos Hills residents. “They’re coming, and we don’t want to see property stolen from residents.”
Consumers, of course, are ramping up gift purchasing and shipping, presenting criminals with more opportunities for pilfering freshly delivered packages. Envelopes sent to mailboxes may include gift cards or even cash, but the objective behind mail snatching is otherwise not so straightforward.
“The crooks are not stealing your mail because they want to know your business,” said Lt. Neil Valenzuela of the Sheriff’s
Office. “They want to know your information. They want to open up credit card accounts in your name. They want to go on a free shopping spree at your expense.”
Urena and Valenzuela are former detectives who investigated cases of identity theft, and both men frequently encountered piles of stolen mail when making arrests. They strongly encourage residents to invest in locking mailboxes, which brick-and-mortar and online retailers offer at a range of prices, from approximately $50 for a simple wall-mounted model to more than $1,600 for versions embedded in stucco.
“What we do know is the crooks are targeting those mailboxes that are easy to open,” Urena said. “They actually prefer the ones where they don’t even have to get out of the car. They just drive right up, and they just open your mailbox, stick their hand in there, take those items and drive away.”
Not even secured mailboxes are fail-safe solutions; representatives from both the Los Altos and Mountain View police departments noted a rise in reports of breached ones. In Los Altos, at least, the trend involves using a master key to open clusters of boxes at multi-unit complexes.
“We have identified several suspects in these cases, but the investigations are ongoing,” Det. Sgt. Cameron Shearer wrote in an email sent to the Town Crier.
Mail-forwarding scams
Address fraud, a form of identity theft, is a crime the general public is sometimes not familiar with.
When USPS customers request an address change through the agency, they receive a confirmation letter at their old or originating address. Knowing this, some thieves employ alternative methods for accessing mail.
“Identity thieves often prefer to change an address directly with a vendor, bank or other financial institution, rather than risk being detected by the Postal Service’s verification process,” according to the USPS website.
A Los Altos Hills couple’s Nov. 7 Nextdoor.com post described how the USPS recently began forwarding their mail to Boston after someone accessed their personal information to complete an address change request without their knowledge. Similar warnings from other Hills residents, as well as residents of Los Altos, Mountain View, Woodside and Saratoga soon joined the thread.
A local woman who requested anonymity told the Town Crier about her own address fraud experience, which began around November 2016 and took months to resolve. The woman and her husband became aware of a problem when their daughter asked about various gifts she had sent to their home. A trip to the couple’s local post office revealed USPS was sending the husband’s mail to a home in Lauderdale Lakes, in South Florida. A thief had used the personal information contained within the husband’s mail to obtain the couple’s IRS tax returns and to access their phone accounts, as well as to order a credit card skimmer. The thief applied for credit cards from American Express and Citibank and charged $3,000 to one of the new cards.
Local and Florida law enforcement officials were unable to track the person responsible, the local woman said.
“This was done as easily as putting in a name and an address online, putting in a Visa number, and they take over your life,” she said.
A Florida home also served as the unsanctioned repository for Felix Theeuwes’ mail.
Two years ago, the Los Altos Hills resident’s mail carrier asked him about a curious instruction the carrier had received to forward mail intended for Theeuwes and his wife to Florida. The damage involved false bank accounts and unauthorized credit card charges.
“We now do all the banking online, and there’s nothing serious that comes through the post office anymore,” Theeuwes said. “It’s basically all, I hate the word ‘junk mail,’ but it’s generally just promotional stuff.”
Another mail-forwarding scam involves websites that deceive customers who actually do desire an address change by mimicking the official USPS website. The Better Business Bureau website is rife with complaints from consumers charged as much as $90 after mistakenly paying clone websites for the service. Changing an address online should cost a nominal fee. As of last week, that fee was $1.10.
When applying for a change of address, be sure to visit usps.com, confirming the presence of “https” and the secure “lock” symbol beside the address bar. Click the lock symbol and verify the connection is secure and the website’s SSL certificate is valid and associated with usps.com.