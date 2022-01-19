State Attorney General Rob Bonta today (Jan. 19) revealed the launch a civil rights investigation into the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The announcement comes amid corruption charges against the department and Sheriff Laurie Smith.
The Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury Dec. 14 concluded there was “willful and corrupt misconduct” related to a variety of incidents, including the granting of a concealed weapons permit to a campaign donor, acceptance of “unlawful gifts” related to hockey game tickets, perjury over a 2019 statement of economic interests and failure to cooperate with and provide information to the Santa Clara County Office of Correction and Law Enforcement Monitoring in the case of an inmate’s injury at the county jail.
Allegations of Smith’s misdeeds prompted the county Board of Supervisors last summer to call on several agencies to investigate her actions. They also issued votes of “no confidence” in the 23-year sheriff, who is up for re-election this year.
Bonta’s investigation will seek to determine whether the Sheriff’s Office has engaged in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional conduct “amid deeply concerning allegations relating to conditions of confinement in its jail facilities, resistance to lawful oversight and other misconduct,” according to a press release.
“Public safety is built on trust,” Bonta said in the release. “When communities feel they are treated fairly and equitably by law enforcement, it increases trust, and that in turn contributes to increased public safety. However, it is clear that there is a lack of trust in Santa Clara County as a result of deeply concerning allegations around county jail facilities and other misconduct. These concerns have been repeatedly voiced by elected leaders, editorial boards, community members, and more. Bottom line: Public institutions are subject to public oversight. That’s why the California Department of Justice is launching a pattern or practice investigation into the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. We will be thorough and impartial in our efforts to ensure that the civil rights of the people of Santa Clara County are respected.”