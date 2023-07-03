As Los Altos city workers continue to repair old sewer mains on First Street between San Antonio Road and Main Street, motorists can expect the work to affect traffic congestion until the project’s projected Aug. 4 completion.
The repairs are expected to cause traffic delays in downtown areas along First Street and Plaza South.
After that area is complete, city crews will move on to Plaza South between First and Second streets – the areas will not be worked on simultaneously.
Traffic signage will be used, but city officials urge motorists to allow extra driving time when traveling through the construction zones.
The sewer mains undergoing repairs were constructed in 1957, according to Los Altos city spokesperson Sonia Lee.
“Sewer main replacements are performed per the recommendations of the Sanitary Sewer Master Plan,” she said.
The project is funded by the city’s sewer fund, she added.
