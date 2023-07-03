Sewer stock photo

Rand.Moment/Adobe Stock 

As Los Altos city workers continue to repair old sewer mains on First Street between San Antonio Road and Main Street, motorists can expect the work to affect traffic congestion until the project’s projected Aug. 4 completion. 

The repairs are expected to cause traffic delays in downtown areas along First Street and Plaza South. 

