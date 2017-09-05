MV Art & Wine Festival set for Sept. 9 and 10 on Castro St.

The 46th annual Mountain View Art and Wine Festival is scheduled 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 on Castro Street, between El Camino Real and Evelyn Avenue.

Presented by Chamber of Commerce Mountain View, the festival will feature 500 artists and craftspeople, food, live music and an array of other activities.

The Comcast Pigskin Party Lounge will show football and baseball games on a large-screen TV. The Mountain View Got Talent Community Stage will showcase young performers. Other attractions will include the Super Duper Kids’ Park, featuring amusements such as Waterballerz, a 24-foot-high climbing wall, inflatables, henna art, glitter tattoos and face painting.

The festival will also include health and organic products, wellness displays and home and garden exhibits.

The Saturday Soul Train Dance Party is scheduled 5-7 p.m. and will feature the Pacific Soul Band, while Salsa Sunday will include bands Caravanserai and Ruckatan. The weekend entertainment lineup also includes musical acts Cisco Kid (a War Tribute band), the Johnny Neri Band, Blue House, The Element, Emerson and The Growsier Band, Bob Culbertson, Heartstrings Music, John Clarke and Ancient Winds.

Along with artisan food, there will be wine, seasonal craft beer, sangria, mimosas, fresh-fruit margaritas, Bloody Marys and Honeycrisp Apple Mules available for purchase.

Admission to the festival is free.

For more information, call 968-8378 or visit miramarevents.com.