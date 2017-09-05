Beekeeper meets cosmologist in TheatreWorks' 'Constellations'



Kevin Berne/Special to the Town Crier

Cosmologist Marianne (Carie Kawa) and beekeeper Roland (Robert Gilbert) explore the ever-changing mystery of “what ifs” in TheatreWorks’ regional premiere of “Constellations.”

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s regional premiere of “Constellations” opened last week and is slated to run through Sept. 17 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.

The drama follows the love story of a beekeeper and Cambridge cosmologist, focusing on the idea of multiverses in relation to finding and losing love. After Marianne and Roland meet at a barbecue, the play explores the many ways their meeting could go, from falling in love to not talking at all.

Playwright Nick Payne received the Evening Standard Best Play Award for his work; at 29, he was the youngest playwright to ever win it.

The show originally opened at London’s Royal Court Theatre in 2012 and, following critical acclaim, made its U.S. debut on Broadway in 2015.

TheatreWorks Founder and Artistic Director Robert Kelley directs the production.

Robert Gilbert and Carie Kawa star as beekeeper Roland and physicist Marianne, respectively. Gilbert, who previously performed at theaters such as The National Theatre in New York, is making his TheatreWorks debut. Kawa returns to the company following performances in “Twelfth Night” and “Charley’s Aunt.”

Performances are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $40-$100, with discounts available for educators, seniors and patrons age 35 and under.

For tickets and more information, call 463-1960 or visit theatreworks.org.