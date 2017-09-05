Hindered by heat, Eagles fall to Falcons



Megan V. Winslow/Town Crier

Los Altos High senior defensive lineman TJ Bush rushes Scotts Valley quarterback Kyle Rajala.

The Los Altos High football team has to hope Saturday’s opener was an anomaly and not a sign of things to come in a season that promises only to get tougher after this week.

Shorthanded Scotts Valley prevailed 35-7 over the host Eagles, who avoided the shutout with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter as the temperature topped 90 degrees.

“Those were 22 of the toughest guys, and they were very ready,” Los Altos coach Trevor Pruitt said of the Falcons, outmanned by 20 players. “We need to do a better job getting ready here at Los Altos – and that starts with me. I’ll do that, and it will trickle down to the (assistant) coaches and players.”

The Eagles will need to get better fast to survive a schedule filled with formidable foes. After Saturday’s home game against Soquel (0-1), they play eight straight teams that made the playoffs last year.

Captain Vincent Colodny is confident Los Altos will correct its mistakes, which included three turnovers and 12 penalties Saturday.

“I think we just had first-game jitters. We were a little too anxious and nervous; we were jumping off sides, forgetting our plays, forgetting our assignments,” said the senior tight end/defensive end. “We’ll get back to practice and get more fundamentally sound.”

The Eagles played the Falcons even in the first quarter and nearly scored the game’s first touchdown toward the end of it. But Colodny was flagged for offensive pass interference, wiping out his 27-yard catch of Rocky Hidalgo’s toss into the right corner of the end zone.

“Obviously, I am going to disagree with it because I didn’t think (it was a penalty),” Colodny said, “but there’s only so much you can do – I’m not calling the shots.”

Soon after stopping Los Altos on fourth down, Scotts Valley called a trick play that broke the scoreless tie early in the second quarter. Kyle Rajala threw a short pass to receiver William Curtiss, who lateraled the ball to halfback Anthony Locatelli, who raced 35 yards to the end zone.

The Eagles lost a fumble on their next drive, and the Falcons turned it into a 20-yard field goal with 2:35 remaining in the half. Less than a minute later, Scotts Valley returned an interception for a touchdown that extended the lead to 16-0 at halftime.

“We went into halftime saying, ‘Look, they had a lucky play on a little shovel pass and we had a miscommunication on a pick six,’” Colodny said. “‘We’re just beating ourselves at this point. We’re totally still in this.’”

Then came the second-half kickoff, which the Falcons returned approximately 80 yards to the Eagles’ 5-yard line. A play later, Locatelli plunged across the goal line for a touchdown. Angel Romero blocked the extra point, keeping the score at 22-0.

The lead ballooned to 28-0 by quarter’s end, thanks to a 67-yard run by Locatelli, and the game went to a running clock after Scotts Valley returned another interception for a TD with 8:46 to play.

Los Altos saved its best drive for last, marching 68 yards in seven plays for its touchdown. Hidalgo’s 25-yard pass to Colodny set up the score, a tackle-breaking 9-yard run by Ben Parker.

Parker, who totaled a team-high 52 yards on the ground, took the lead rushing role after Erik Skov sat out the second half. Skov was one of two players who suffered from heat exhaustion, according to Pruitt.

“I went out with heat exhaustion for about five minutes myself,” the coach said. “It’s absolutely a dangerous thing playing these Saturday games, but Scotts Valley handled it very well.”

The Eagles hope to handle the heat better in Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. game against Soquel, during which temperatures are projected to reach the 90s.