Puma kill puts LAH residents on alert



courtesy of asia schulhof

A mountain lion guards its kill, a deer, outside Asia Schulhof’s Canyon Road home in Los Altos Hills.



It was a tiger that alerted Asia Schulhof to the lion outside her home. A Tiger with a capital “T,” that is.

At approximately 4 p.m. Aug. 16, the Los Altos Hills resident heard Tiger, her toy fox terrier, barking ferociously. The dog’s attention was trained on something outside Schulhof’s Canyon Road house, and she peered through an upstairs bedroom window to see a dead deer crumpled on the street.

Schulhof’s first thought was the carcass: How would she dispose of it before it started to reek? But her mind eventually wandered to other concerns.

Twenty minutes later, Tiger began “roaring” again.

“That’s when I saw the mountain lion dragging the deer into the woods,” Schulhof said.

Schulhof is among several Los Altos Hills residents who’ve recently spotted members of the typically furtive species known by the names mountain lion, cougar, puma and panther.

One man reported seeing a mountain lion in his neighbor’s Blandor Way garden a day after Schulhof’s sighting. Another said he caught a glimpse of what might have been a lion in Byrne Preserve just two days later.

Kirk Lenington, Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District natural resources manager, said he hadn’t heard of the Los Altos Hills sightings but that news of them comes as no surprise. His agency actively monitors puma activity within Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve, using infrared cameras positioned adjacent to trails. Midpen biologists believe that at least one female puma calls the preserve home, and multiple males come and go.

“Lions kind of move in and out of the area,” Lenington said.

Pumas are solitary creatures with vast territories – females’ home turf extends approximately 60 square miles, while males have a range of roughly 100 square miles, according to Midpen officials – so it’s possible the sightings could be of the same animal.

The entire Santa Cruz Mountains puma population numbers between 50 and 70 cats, estimates UC Santa Cruz Professor Chris Wilmers of the Santa Cruz Puma Project.

‘Weird’ sighting

Jim Burnham may have seen a mountain lion during his Aug. 19 hike through Byrne Preserve. He and his wife were walking from their Sherlock Court home to inspect the site of the July 20 Mountain Fire. At approximately 6 p.m., as the Burnhams stood on a small ridge near Westwind Community Barn, a furry head poked up nearby.

“My wife saw it first and said, ‘What is that?’” Burnham said. “I looked at it and thought, ‘That’s weird.’”

“Weird” because the animal’s body was smaller than that of a typical mountain lion, which as adults can reach 7-8 feet in length and weigh between 65 and 150 pounds, depending on sex.

The Burnhams considered they might be looking at a bobcat, which average approximately 3 feet in length, but bobcats have short tails, and this animal sported a long tail with a distinct black ring around it – like a mountain lion. It disappeared into a thicket before the couple could examine it closely, but subsequent Google image searches led them to conclude it may have been a juvenile mountain lion.

Photographic proof leaves little doubt in Schulhof’s mind about what she saw outside her home. She used the digital zoom of a smartphone to snap images of her visitor, and though the results are a tad grainy, they clearly depict the powerful tawny-colored torso, long, black-tipped tail and small, rounded ears of a mountain lion.

The incident marked the first time Schulhof has seen a puma in the wild, and she described the experience as “amazing.” Although she is concerned about Tiger’s safety and the safety of her two outdoor cats, Schulhof said she recognizes that she lives within a robust habitat for wildlife, and she likes that just fine.

“These things happen,” she said. “I have National Geographic around.”

For more information on mountain lions, their habitat and behavior – as well as safety tips – visit openspace.org/visit-a-preserve/plants-wildlife/mountain-lions.