Downtown visioning scenarios lack vision, critics say

An early visioning plan reveals a pedestrian crossing linking downtown Los Altos with the city’s civic center.

After months of collecting community feedback, RRM Design Group presented three scenarios for the Downtown Vision project at last week’s Los Altos City Council meeting. However, the scenarios seemed to be lacking a critical attribute: vision.

The goal of the Downtown Vision project, which kicked off in April, is to revitalize downtown Los Altos. Consultants from RRM Design Group attended the Aug. 22 meeting to seek direction from the council before analyzing the economic feasibility of certain aspects of the project.

But some councilmembers – as well as residents – weren’t pleased with the visioning.

“I want you guys to … tell us something we don’t know,” Councilwoman Jeannie Bruins told the consultants. “I sit here and say, ‘OK, the public space looks like greens because we know greens and we’ve had discussion about it.’ Everything that’s in here is all stuff that’s on a shelf someplace.”

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Los Altos resident Pat Marriott expressed similar concern about recycled ideas in the plan.

“I don’t see any vision in the visioning process,” she said. “I see the scenarios are essentially a rehash of all the old ideas that all of us in town have been kicking around for a long time. … If this is what we got so far, I want my money back.”

Marriott cited green spaces, a theater and the one-story versus two-story debate as examples of old ideas RRM Design Group incorporated in its scenarios.

Some councilmembers also took issue with scenarios that included projects yet to receive city approval.

“I have a problem with the scenarios calling projects like the LACI project,” Councilwoman Lynette Lee Eng said of the First Street Green plans. “Specific projects should not be in any of the scenarios.”

Eng requested that such projects be removed in the next version of the plans.

Failure to thrive

But the elephant in the room – eventually mentioned by Councilwoman Jan Pepper – seemed to be the downtown’s inability to attract enough shoppers to keep retailers in business.

“Who are we?” she asked. “Because we know retail is dead. … Let’s stop that fantasy.”

Pepper continued by reading off the top five things from a city survey that residents said they would want to see downtown: a greater variety of restaurants, evening entertainment options, outdoor dining, casual family restaurants and microbreweries. She then posed a question that many other Los Altos residents also may be wondering themselves: Why aren’t some eateries thriving downtown?

After describing Los Altos Grill as “hopping all the time – you can never get in there,” Pepper asked, “Why is one doing so well and everything else and Turn, you know, a block and a half away, couldn’t make it?”

Pepper called for the city to conduct an economic feasibility study to discover which types of restaurants would better survive and thrive downtown.

After two hours of discussion, the council reviewed different options for parking downtown. But while councilmembers and residents provided feedback throughout the meeting on what changes should be made to the scenarios, Community Development Director Jon Biggs emphasized that the process is still in the early stages.

“I just want to emphasize to the city council and to remind the public that these three scenarios that we’re going to be taking out into the community are a tool that’s going to assist us in arriving at a vision,” he said. “None of the three scenarios is the vision at this point.”