Live music, store promotions highlight First Friday event



Courtesy of Brad Pejack

Monthly First Friday events include activities for children at Veterans Community Plaza, left, located at Main and State streets in downtown Los Altos. Friday’s event will feature a roving “Wheel of Fortune” that participants can spin to win prizes from downtown stores and restaurants.

September’s First Friday festivities are scheduled 6-9 p.m. Friday along Main and State streets in downtown Los Altos.

First Friday will feature live entertainment, extended store hours, special promotions, discounts on merchandise and services, restaurant happy hours, artist receptions at Gallery 9 at 143 Main St. and Nature Gallery at 296 State St. and children’s activities at Veterans Community Plaza at the intersection of Main and State streets.

“It’s great fun to wander around town to see such a great variety of music, meet up with your friends and family, and shop,” said event co-organizer Carol Garsten of Nature Gallery on State Street.

Live music will include performances by Sunday Seven in front of Le Boulanger, In the Pocket in front of Chase Bank, Fully Funded (playing until 9 p.m.) at Veterans Community Plaza, Eurotrasch in front of the Costume Bank, Influx in front of Gallery 9, Angelique Lucero in front of Nature Gallery and Park Avenue Jazz at Bella Vita restaurant.

A First Friday “Wheel of Fortune” will move around town 6-8 p.m. Visitors can spin the wheel to win prizes from downtown stores and restaurants.

Sponsored by the nonprofit Los Altos Forward, monthly First Fridays are designed to increase the vibrancy of the downtown area and provide social and community-building evenings for local residents.

For more information on participating businesses and promotions, visit losaltosfirstfriday.org or facebook.com/losaltosfirstfriday.