CSA celebrates 60 years of helping area's underserved



Ian Mackey/Special to the Town Crier

Supporters gather to help Community Services Agency’s board president Cathy Lazarus, center, cut the nonprofit organization’s 60th anniversary cake, including, from left, Mountain View city councilmembers Lisa Matichak and John McAlister, Los Altos Mayor Mary Prochnow, county Supervisor Joe Simitian, state Assemblyman Marc Berman, CSA board member Marsha Deslauriers and state Sen. Jerry Hill.

Community Services Agency launched in 1957 to serve migrant workers employed on Santa Clara Valley’s farms and orchards. Today, the Mountain View-based nonprofit organization administers aid to thousands of people in need as they struggle with the high cost of living in Silicon Valley.

Approximately 350 people attended CSA’s 60th anniversary celebration Aug. 19, bringing to light the many basic-need services the agency offers – particularly in the wake of a rising homeless population.

“It is truly wonderful that so many people wanted to come out and wish CSA congratulations on 60 years of service to the community,” said Tom Myers, CSA executive director and a Los Altos resident. “We see ourselves as an important pillar of the Mountain View/Los Altos community by providing for those in need, whether it is food for a low-income senior in Los Altos or outreach to people living in RVs on the streets of Mountain View. CSA is needed just as much – if not more so – today in 2017 as we were in 1957.”

Local community leaders attended the celebration, including Los Altos Mayor Mary Prochnow (a former CSA board member), Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, state Assemblyman Marc Berman and state Sen. Jerry Hill. All bestowed congratulatory proclamations. CSA also received congressional recognition from U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo.

The anniversary event, held at CSA’s office at 204 Stierlin Road in Mountain View, included a live band, balloons, information booths promoting CSA services, face painting for children, pizza and cake. CSA staff hosted the event, with funding from Prometheus Real Estate Group. Google Inc. gave CSA a $25,000 “birthday present,” according to Myers.

CSA offers a range of services, from emergency financial help to food and nutrition assistance, case management for seniors and help for the homeless.

To donate and for more information, visit csacares.org.