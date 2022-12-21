Mountain View City Council members last week reviewed revisions to the city’s draft 2023-2031 housing element, addressing state recommendations and comments.
The purpose of the Dec. 12 study session was for council members to provide input on the draft housing element, which was initially submitted to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) July 1.
According to the Mountain View Housing Element website, “The Housing Elementis a comprehensive, and long-term policy document that guides future decisions on housing preservation, protection, and production and reflects the community’s vision of equity and inclusion.”
The city received feedback and recommendations from the HCD on the nearly 400-page draft housing element Sept. 29.
Mountain View was the first city in Santa Clara County to submit a draft housing element to the state, and while the feedback from the HCD was 12 pages long, city spokesperson Lenka Wright told the Town Crier previously that such a detailed response was not unusual.
Recommendations addressed in the draft included: clarifying analysis of which sites were available for residential development; adding programs addressing Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH); including government constraints into programs; adding specific actions and metrics to said programs; and analyzing effectiveness of previous programs.
Mayor Lucas Ramirez voiced reservations about the AFFH goals.
“I have a concern that 95% of our affordable housing will be located in areas where 55% or more of the residents are nonwhite, which is in conflict with the AFFH goals that are established by the state,” he said.
Advance planning manager Eric Anderson advised a follow-up study session, though he didn’t believe the HCD would be concerned about meeting the AFFH goal.
The AFFH is part of the Fair Housing Act and requires recipients of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development aid to take action to overcome segregated communities and discrimination, according to the federal department’s website.
Changes in the second draft, which was submitted to the HCD Nov. 18, include reduced estimated capacities for some locations, added opportunity sites and new building project applications.
Ellen Yau, the project planner for the housing element project, said the first draft was HCD compliant. If the second draft of the housing element isn’t approved and adopted by the HCD by the Jan. 31 deadline, the city will face consequences including a loss of eligibility to apply for transportation and housing grants, such as affordable housing funds, local housing-trust funds and the transportation-funding One Bay Area Grant Program.
The ability to regulate residential projects would also be reduced, Yau said.
“Another consequence to having a noncompliant housing element is there is limited ability to deny certain residential projects that would provide 20% low-income units or 100% moderate-income units,” she said during the study session. “This would allow developers to build housing projects of any density and height and not be subjected to development standards.”
The council has scheduled a public hearing on housing element rezonings 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24.
