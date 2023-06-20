Nearly four years after a horrific boat fire claimed the lives of her husband and daughter, Vicki Moore of Los Altos continues to honor their legacy. The latest memorial is a kinetic sculpture she commissioned that reflects Scott and Kendra Chan’s passion for marine biology.
Moore held small dedication ceremonies May 6 for the newly installed sculpture in her poppy-filled backyard. It serves as a reminder that Scott and Kendra are still very much alive in her heart.
The new piece, “Everlasting Life,” stands approximately 12 feet tall, its pieces of moving metal resembling the undulating movement of the ocean. It reaches from the bottom of the ocean to the top of the sky, from sea creatures and a kelp forest underwater to two circling birds, representing Scott and Kendra. The ocean environment also represents the area off the coast of Santa Cruz Island near Santa Barbara, where Scott and Kendra were among 34 who died in the 2019 boat fire – considered one of the most devastating maritime disasters in U.S. history. The two were part of a diving expedition.
Inspiring ideas
Moore, a passionate environmentalist, worked with acclaimed kinetic sculptor Susan Pascal Beran on a piece that is aesthetically beautiful and thought provoking. It includes some of Kendra’s favorite sea creatures – a triggerfish, crab, octopus and minnows, for example.
Moore said she contacted Pascal Beran in October 2020 as she was looking over participating artists for the Rotary Club of Los Altos’ Fine Art in the Park event, held virtually that year. Moore was already an admirer of Pascal Beran’s work – her first public art piece,
“Solar System,” is installed at the Mountain View Civic Center Plaza.
Pascal Beran said the two started with the idea of the kelp forest, but the piece kept evolving.
“That idea was their last scuba dive was off Santa Cruz Island in the kelp forest,” Moore said. “We all loved diving in there – it’s like the Serengeti underwater. It’s an incredibly diverse and critical habitat.”
Moore later came up with the idea of adding the birds.
“It ended up taking a lot longer because she kept having these great ideas and I was actually really pleased, because having the birds up above separated it, allowed me to suspend the other fish upwards and have it be a separate kind of realm of motion,” Pascal Beran said. “It was really interesting because it drew on a lot of the different kinds of techniques and technologies that I’ve worked with in different pieces.”
“I’m a visual person,” Moore said. “I had this idea of something that would memorialize them in a visual way. But I always had in mind that it would be something that I would only be the temporary caretaker for, that it would move to some other marine center somewhere in a public place.”
“I expected it to be a mishmash, but I was really excited myself,” Pascal Beran said. “I turned around one day when I was working on it, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God. This really does have this energy, which shoots up through to the sky, and it’s really this cohesive whole, which was very exciting for me. I’m so honored to have been given this commission.”
Giving nature
Giving – of her money, time and expertise – has long been a part of Moore’s modus operandi. Passionate about the environment, she boasts a long and varied resume of achievements.
She founded the Living Classroom nonprofit 15 years ago to bring garden-based education to the local public schools. She currently serves as executive director. She’s worked for several nonprofits, including Greenbelt Alliance, Environmental Volunteers and the California Native Garden Foundation. Moore also is helping with Kara, a nonprofit that provides grief counseling.
She’s donated to numerous environmental organizations and established scholarships – in tribute to Scott and Kendra. Her latest is a Science for Good Scholarship, supporting students in science and engineering fields committed to taking on environmental or societal challenges. This particular fund was inspired by Scott, a high school physics teacher who went into teaching after a career in hardware engineering. Moore said her husband was “passionate about making science relevant in the lives of his students and was keenly aware of the application of science to resolve a wide range of issues facing the world.”
There’s also a Kendra Chan Conservation Fellowship at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that Moore established. Kendra worked as a biologist for the agency.
“She’s a phenomenal person,” said Pascal Beran, who, like Moore, has interest and talents in both arts and sciences. Also, like Moore, she lost a husband.
“This could be devastating for most people and it was for me, you know, this kind of life-changing event – and she transformed it into all this positivity,” Pascal Beran said. “It was really lovely to take the journey with her. More so on this piece than any other piece, it was a collaboration – I was really inspired by her.”
Moore clearly sees Scott and Kendra in the new sculpture, “in particular when the breeze comes through,” she said. “It’s more like, there they are. Life is good, life continues, you know. It’s a joyful thing. … Just being in these kinds of environments, being out in nature is my survival mechanism.”
Los Altos resident Pilar Parducci, who attended the May 6 dedication event, was impressed.
“I think it is a magnificent kinetic creation, and understanding the depth of the celebration of life it represents amplified its beauty,” she said. “Even though I did not have the pleasure of knowing Scott and Kendra, I was deeply moved by the story, process and journey that fed the incarnation of this tribute, and I think it is lovely that Vicki is intending, at some point in the future, to share it in a public setting.”
