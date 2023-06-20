vicki mnoore sculpture

Vicki Moore reflects on her new backyard sculpture, which is inspired by her husband and daughter, Scott and Kendra Chan. Moore said she will donate the sculpture at some point to a public institution.

Nearly four years after a horrific boat fire claimed the lives of her husband and daughter, Vicki Moore of Los Altos continues to honor their legacy. The latest memorial is a kinetic sculpture she commissioned that reflects Scott and Kendra Chan’s passion for marine biology.

Moore held small dedication ceremonies May 6 for the newly installed sculpture in her poppy-filled backyard. It serves as a reminder that Scott and Kendra are still very much alive in her heart.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.